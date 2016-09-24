Southeastern hosts Southern Naz for Homecoming

It’s Homecoming Week at Southeastern and sometimes that’s something football coaches are notorious for dreading.

Savage Storm Bo Atterberry doesn’t mind all the festivities but knows managing time is the key thing for his players as they prepared to host Southeastern Nazarene at 2 p.m. this afternoon on Paul Laird Field.

“We get to see a lot of old friends,” Atterberry said. “It’s an exciting time for everyone involved. The pinnacle of the week is the football game when fans expect us to win.

“There’s not a whole lot of difference for us football-wise, just managing time a little different. There are a few more things going on but not anything I don’t think we will have trouble handling.”

On paper, most would say the Savage Storm should have no trouble against a Crimson Storm squad that has found the going tough in 2016. Southern Nazarene is off to a 0-3 start in which it has been outscored a whopping 132-13 margin.

They are adapting to a new head coach (Andy Lambert who came from Sterling College in Kansas) and a new offensive system that has struggled to gain much out of the gate with 329 yards rushing and only 38 yards passing through three contests.

Senior quarterback Alec Laffoon is another running threat, scoring the team’s lone touchdown a week ago against East Central.

Despite the statistical struggle, Atterberry is quick to point out one number to his team this week.

“They were tied 6-6 with East Central at halftime,” he said. “We’ve got to come out ready to play once again.

“They utilize the quarterback in their running game and will be a little more two back than we have seen so far. We have to focus on running to the football defensively with a lot of energy.”

A fast start will be beneficial for the Savage Storm, which took a while to get going in last week’s 42-22 win over Oklahoma Baptist.

Two lengthy drives in the second half, capped by Ronnie Green touchdown runs, accounted for a big chunk of the Southeastern yardage for the contest.

Turnovers are a key area that the Savage Storm has excelled and will need to continue to do so as one of the best in the Great American Conference with a +8 turnover ratio thanks to what has been a ball-hawking defense thriving on takeaways.

“We’re hoping our guys come out and play fast again this week,” Atterberry added. “We’ve got some bumps and bruises we are nursing but have to get after it again when it comes time for kickoff.

“We’re just trying to be the best we can each and every week. The opponent doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if someone is coming here or wherever we are going. Our focus right now is mostly about us going out and taking care of business.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com