Southern Nazarene at Southeastern

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Stadium: Paul Laird Field (4,500)

Records: Southern Nazarene 0-3, Southeastern 2-1

Broadcast: MIX 96.1 FM (Southeastern Sports Network)

Series History: Southeastern has won all three meetings in the short series between the two teams, including 41-7 in Bethany a year ago. The Savage Storm won 45-0 in 2014 and 31-14 in 2013.

Last Meeting: The Savage Storm set a school record with 421 yards rushing in a 41-7 shellacking of the Crimson Storm. Ronnie Green notched a career-high 143 yards on just 10 carries. Southeastern also had 185 yards passing for a 606-yard offensive total.

Last Week: Southeastern forced five turnovers and put together a pair of long second half scoring drives for a 42-22 road win at Oklahoma Baptist. Southern Nazarene was tied with East Central, 6-6, at halftime before being outscored 17-0 in the final two periods of a 23-6 loss.

Key Players: Southeastern – RB Ronnie Green, QB C.B. Cantwell, WR Kaymon Farmer, DB Raheem Wilson; Southern Nazarene – RB Terence Olds, QB Alec Lafoon, S Breyon Jackson, LB Myles Roll

Notes: Homecoming at Southeastern for what should be a mismatch. Southern Nazarene comes in at 0-3 and has been outscored by a staggering 132-13 margin. The Crimson Storm have managed just 38 yards passing all season. Turnover ratio has been outstanding for Southeastern thus far with a +8 in that category through three contests. The running duo of Ronnie Green and Devlon Wortham should have a chance for big days after the Savage Storm set a school record with 421 yards in last year’s meeting.