Lady Lions slam Tulsa Memorial, 16-0

It didn’t take Durant long to assert its dominance on Friday afternoon rolling to a 13-run first inning and cruised the rest of the way to a 16-0 run triumph over Tulsa Memorial Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Lions continue their district homestand today with an 11 a.m. Senior Day doubleheader with Bishop McGuinness.

Morgan opened the big frame with a double to center ahead of hits by Sydney Hampton, Destinee Lewis, Breanna Simmons and Shayla Harper for a quick 3-0 lead.

Isie Cox added a double as the Lady Lions batted all the way through the lineup. Morgan returned to the plate and belted a three-run homer over the centerfield wall. Hampton, Lewis, Simmons and Hannah Hime all singled before the frame was over.

Durant tacked on a run in the third on a Cox RBI single that plated Karli Westmoreland, who had begun the frame with a single.

Taylor Russell chipped in a RBI single in the fourth as did Jaylin Ford.

The Lady Lions finished with 21 hits as Russell, Hampton, Morgan, Simmons, Lewis and Cox had two each. Westmoreland, Tristyn Hamilton, Hime, Ford, Harper, Alissa French, Jaci Phillips, Darika Douglas and Madison Keel all had one hit apiece.

Cox worked five innings in the circle to pick up the pitching win, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts.

