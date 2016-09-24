Caddo Bruins snap skid with 34-8 road victory over Ryan

After spotting Ryan a quick 8-0 lead after a long touchdown run, Caddo responded with 34 unanswered points to snap a two-game losing skid with a 34-8 road win over the Cowboys on Friday night.

Caddo’s defense stepped up with a big performance following the initial touchdown, holding the hosts in check the rest of the way.

The two clubs exchanged turnovers before the Bruins went on a long drive that culminated in a short Colton Ledford touchdown run. The two-point conversion tied the game at 8-8 with 2:35 left in the opening quarter.

That’s the way it remained until late in the second stanza when Ledford hit Daniel Hawkins with a 50-yard scoring connection and a 14-8 Caddo lead at intermission.

The Bruins took the ball to begin the second half and cashed in again with Hawkins bolting for a long touchdown burst that Ledford followed with a two-pointer for a 22-8 edge just two minutes into the third period.

Hawkins capped another Caddo drive with a short run before the end of the period, pushing the margin to 28-8.

The visitors then finished off the scoring midway through the final frame when Ledford and Hawkins hooked up for another 60-yard touchdown strike.

After two weeks on the road, Caddo returns home Friday to take on Waurika for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

