Bennington takes Class B district crown with 15-2 win over Caney

BENNINGTON – The Bennington Bears flexed their offensive muscle Friday afternoon, claiming the Class B district title with a 15-2 win over Caney in three innings.

“Bats were there with us today,” said Bennington head coach Tommy McWilliams. “We were much sharper today than we were yesterday. This group has found a way to win all year long. Doesn’t matter if we are playing good or bad, we have found a way to win a lot of close games. It was nice to see them come out today and win this and move on to regionals.”

Bennington hurler Anthony Perez struggled early but settled down to record seven strikeouts in three innings.

“He had a little rough patch,” McWilliams said. “He settled down in the second inning and got out of a bases loaded jam. Then he got into a groove. Once he gets into a groove, he’s tough to hit. His curve ball is hard to read because his left handed motion looks just like a fastball and it breaks late on a batter. They just can’t lay off most of the time.”

It was a big day for Bennington batters and Kody Powell stood out with a solo home run and teammates Andrew McDonald and Talon McWilliams both had three RBI on the day.

Caney scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning due to miscues by the Bennington defense. The Cougar leadoff hitter got on base due to an error. Calvin McBride followed up with a double into the outfield. Steelin Nutter hit a slow roller into the infield, but the throw to first base was too low and got by the first baseman. Green crossed the plate to give Caney a 1-0 lead.

Bennington answered back in a big way in the bottom half of the inning. Powell started the scoring with a one out solo homer. Perez got aboard due to an error and both Mitchell and Keaton Robison hit singles to load the bases. Talon McWilliams almost cleared the bases with a two-run double. McDonald also smashed a two-run single and Bennington led 5-1.

Caney tried to strike back in the second inning as they loaded the bases with a walk, an error and hit-by-pitch. McBride hit the ball to the infield, the ball was dropped at first base and a runner went home for a run. Then Bennington’s defense and pitching came alive and Caney left the bases loaded.

Bennington kept the pressure on and added five more runs in the bottom half of the second inning for a 10-2 lead. Tucker McWilliams started the inning off with a single, Powell was hit by the pitch and Perez drew a walk to load the bases. A wild pitch got by the catcher and McWilliams scored.

Robison hit a sacrifice fly into the outfield for a run. With two outs McDonald hit a bases loaded blooper in the shallow outfield. Josh Rubio followed by hammering a two RBI single to round out the scoring.

Caney batters were struck out in order in top of the third inning and Bennington put the finishing touches on the game after Powell scored on an error ahead of RBI singles by Talon McWilliams and Johnny Mays.

The Bears fell to Caney, 5-4, on Thursday before avoiding elimination with an 18-10 triumph over Boswell.

Caney 5, Bennington 4

The Bears let one slip away as Caney scored four runs in the top of the fifth.

Tucker McWilliams led the offensive charge for Bennington with three hits, including a home run, double and three runs batted in.

Bennington 18, Boswell 10

It was a wild affair as the Bears built an 11-4 advantage in the fifth before watching Boswell score six runs to cut it to a single run.

Bennington staved off elimination however by plating seven runs in bottom of the sixth.

Tucker McWilliams notched the pitching victory, allowing four runs over five innings. He yielded five hits, three walks and struck out a pair.

He helped his own cause at the plate with four hits, including a double, three RBI and four runs scored. Kody Powell chipped in three hits and three ribbies while Anthony Perez also contributed three hits with a pair of triples. He drove in five and scored once.

Talon McWilliams, Andrew McDonald and Josh Rubio posted two hits apiece.

Bennington’s Kody Powell races down the line to reach on an error during Friday’s district finals. Powell also had a solo home run for the Bears in a 15-2 championship win. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BenningtonKodyPowell-8a.jpg Bennington’s Kody Powell races down the line to reach on an error during Friday’s district finals. Powell also had a solo home run for the Bears in a 15-2 championship win.