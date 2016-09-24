Miscues haunt Lions in district opening loss

COWETA – Missed red zone opportunities and a pair of gift-wrapped touchdowns spelled doom for the Durant Lions Friday night as they dropped a 35-0 decision to Coweta in the District 5A-3 opener at Tiger Stadium.

Durant marched into the red zone on three different occasions but came away empty handed each time. Coweta also cashed in sensational starting field position twice in the second quarter after a Lion fumble and shanked punt out of the end zone.

It was definitely a frustrating night for head coach Randy Matthews and the Lions.

“Our defense got us a couple of great scoring opportunities on turnovers in the first half but we couldn’t put any points on the board,” Matthews said afterward. “When you have expectations and know you have scoring threats it’s frustrating. We have got to do a better job of putting the ball in the end zone, especially when we get great opportunities.”

Outside of a 66-yard scoring toss from Braden Calico to De’Shaun Diaz that put Coweta in front 7-0 midway through the opening period, the Lions played a solid first quarter.

Durant racked up 101 yards rushing including 95 from Tre Harper on just 11 carries but went 0-for-2 on a pair of trips into the Tiger red zone.

The Lions worked their first possession down to the Coweta 19 before a sack and interception ended the march.

“They did a great job bringing pressure up the middle against us and we didn’t react to it very well,” the Lion head coach stated.

Following the Tiger touchdown, Durant put together its best drive of the evening that covered 14 plays and 59 yards before stalling at the Coweta 4. The Lions went scoreless again however as they misfired on a 31-yard field goal try.

Things began to go awry in the second period when the visitors made a special teams miscue and were backed up in the shadow of its own goal. Three plays netted nothing and a five-yard punt set up Coweta for a short 6-yard touchdown drive.

Durant’s defense came up with a turnover to stop a good Coweta drive midway through the period as Matthew Knox picked off a pass at the DHS 10. The offense gave it right back on the very next play and Coweta punched it in with an 11-yard scoring toss from Calico to Chris Harrington to put the Lions in a 21-0 hole.

Despite considerably short-handed due to several injuries the Lion defense held tough much of the second half, allowing one scoring drive off a short field and another when they were obviously worn down a bit in the fourth.

“I want to give credit to our defensive coaches,” I thought they did a terrific job with the injuries mounting on us and so many different guys playing out of position.”

Harper led the Durant offensive attack once again with another solid effort that included 145 yards on 32 carries. Kolby Blake also contributed 10 carries for 56 yards.

The Lions just could never get the passing game untracked as quarterback Cade Buchanan was limited to 18 yards passing and was sacked three times.

Coweta totaled 249 yards rushing and 135 yards through the air.

Brandon Fox led the Durant defense with 12 stops unofficially while Landon Tubbs chipped in nine and Jaston Daniels added eight.

The Lions return home next week to face Glenpool for Homecoming Friday night at 7:30.

