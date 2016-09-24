Freshman pitches Calera past Rock Creek for district title

BOKCHITO – Calera coach Rick Teafatiller had a gut feeling heading into Friday’s district championship showdown with Rock Creek. And that gut feeling paid off with a convincing win and berth in next week’s regionals.

With a host of options after using ace Shawn Harper on Thursday, Teafatiller sent freshman Dillon Bumgarner to the mound and the southpaw delivered a monster performance. He continually frustrating the Mustangs with an off-speed assortment in a 12-3 Bulldog victory.

Despite such a big spot, the Calera skipper said afterward he had no hesitation.

“The kids just seem to rally behind him (Bumgarner),” Teafatiller said. “We knew we had to come out and get after them early to keep the momentum in our favor. It’s a big game for us and even bigger for a freshman pitcher.

“Dillon did everything we wanted and expected him to do. He worked ahead in the count all day and we kept scoring runs for him and kept the pressure on them. We had a game plan and everyone executed it very well.”

Rock Creek countered with the duo of Josh Eiler and Davis Rogers on the mound but neither could answer the efficiency of Bumgarner, who needed just 86 pitches over the seven innings. He scattered seven hits, struck out three and walked two.

Calera’s offense provided plenty of breathing room for the freshman to relax in as they jumped on top early with three runs in the first inning thanks to a pair of walks and two Rock Creek errors.

The Bulldogs picked up another run for a 4-0 lead in the second following singles by Cooper Hamiltion and James Vazquez.

It took eight batters for Rock Creek to finally get a base runner as Luke Jestis drew a walk, advanced on a Dannen Ashby single and scored on a ground out by Sam Roper.

Calera kept the pressure on plating two more in the fourth when Zack Manyard ripped a two-out, two-run single, making it 6-1.

Rock Creek had its best opportunity in the fourth but managed just one run following singles by Noe Alaniz, Rogers and Austin Montgomery. They picked another unearned run in the fifth with hits by Alaniz and Rogers. Each time however Bumgarner got out of trouble with a strikeout.

The Bulldogs added a RBI double by Hamiltion in the fifth, two more in the sixth keyed a Vazquez double and three in the seventh when the Mustangs committed three errors.

Hamiltion led the Bulldogs with three hits while Vazquez contributed two and Manyard and Neal posted one each.

Alaniz and Rogers topped Rock Creek with two hits apiece. Christian McGowen, Montgomery and Ashby had one.

“They (Rock Creek) are a great team,” Teafatiller added. “It’s really unfortunate we were matched up in the district. It’s the third year in a row we have beaten a higher seed in a fall district.”

