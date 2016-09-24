Friday Prep Football Scores

Alex 44, Destiny Christian 42, OT
Altus 27, Del City 6
Antlers 49, Valliant 12
Ardmore 68, El Reno 14
Arkoma 20, Canadian 16
Berryhill 69, Locust Grove 14
Bethany 24, Ada 7
Bishop Kelley 28, Collinsville 10
Bixby 70, Westmoore 28
Bluejacket 42, Covington-Douglas 0
Booker T. Washington 47, Ponca City 0
Bowlegs 44, Bokoshe 40
Bray-Doyle 46, Macomb 36
Bristow 70, Kellyville 0
Broken Arrow 33, Yukon 9
Broken Bow 56, Tulsa Rogers 20
Buffalo 36, Boise City 34
Cache 56, Chickasha 13
Caddo 34, Ryan 8
Capitol Hill 17, U.S. Grant 13
Carl Albert 45, Guthrie 7
Carnegie 54, Central High 6
Casady 20, Arlington Oakridge, Texas 16
Catoosa 10, Grove 6
Central 40, Tecumseh 14
Checotah 15, Morris 12
Chisholm 62, Newkirk 12
Christian Heritage Academy 41, OKC Northeast 8
Claremore 62, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6
Claremore Christian 40, Wright Christian 21
Commerce 49, Chelsea 0
Coweta 35, Durant 0
Coyle 46, Webbers Falls 6
Crossings Christian School 35, Konawa 6
Cushing 40, Okmulgee 14
Cyril 70, Fox 20
Davenport 48, Strother 0
Davis 63, Atoka 28
Deer Creek 21, Stillwater 14
Depew 46, Keota 38
Dewey 46, Mannford 26
Douglass 7, Anadarko 0
Edmond Santa Fe 44, Edmond Memorial 25
Eisenhower 40, Guymon 10
Elk City 38, Elgin 18
Eufaula 33, Spiro 7
Fairland 29, Quapaw 12
Fairview 32, Okeene 7
Fort Gibson 46, Stilwell 16
Frederick 46, Washington 7
Gans 28, Haileyville 20
Geary 72, Garber 48
Glenpool 6, Tulsa Edison 0
Grandfield 62, Mountain View-Gotebo 0
Harrah 41, Cleveland 16
Hartshorne 60, Panama 6
Healdton 44, Velma-Alma 8
Hennessey 42, Alva 22
Heritage Hall 28, Clinton 13
Hilldale 46, Sallisaw 14
Hobart 38, Dibble 30
Holland Hall 30, Ketchum 7
Hollis 35, Hinton 7
Hominy 56, Mounds 7
Hooker 27, Texhoma 7
Hulbert 61, Foyil 6
Inola 48, Jay 32
Jenks 55, Norman 0
John Marshall 45, Marlow 20
Keys (Park Hill) 24, Westville 17
Kingfisher 47, Mount St. Mary 12
Kremlin-Hillsdale 64, Timberlake 28
Laverne 54, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6
Lexington 42, Comanche 6
Life Christian 28, Watts 7
Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 49, NOAH 7
Lincoln Christian 48, Sequoyah Tahlequah 28
Luther 48, Crooked Oak 0
MacArthur 57, Western Heights 7
Mangum 54, Sayre 0
Marietta 24, Tishomingo 20
Maysville 59, Wilson 12
McAlester 51, Noble 24
McGuinness 38, Woodward 7
Metro Christian 48, Poteau 21
Miami 21, McLain/TSST 20
Midway 58, Sasakwa 8
Midwest City 20, Lawton 17
Millwood 30, Stroud 0
Minco 42, Wynnewood 28
Morrison 22, Cashion 12
Muldrow 36, Henryetta 18
Muskogee 63, Bartlesville 6
Mustang 40, Owasso 21
Newcastle 41, Weatherford 14
Nowata 50, Caney Valley 6
OKC Patriots 32, Waukomis 22
Okemah 60, Drumright 19
Oologah 63, Vinita 7
Pawnee 41, Yale 6
Perkins-Tryon 55, Chandler 13
Perry 42, Tonkawa 35
Piedmont 33, OKC Northwest 0
Plainview 62, Lone Grove 6
Pond Creek-Hunter 52, Copan 14
Porter Consolidated 41, Liberty 24
Prague 28, McLoud 7
Prue 66, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 20
Pryor 32, Memorial 0
Purcell 32, Bridge Creek 16
Putnam City 36, Choctaw 32
Putnam West 35, Enid 10
Quinton 40, Central Sallisaw 13
Regent Prep 43, Deer Creek-Lamont 18
Rejoice Christian School 31, Barnsdall 7
Ringling 22, Apache 14
Ringwood 48, Canton 6
Rush Springs 53, Elmore City 18
Salina 36, Chouteau-Mazie 20
Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 7
Savanna 34, Warner 8
Seiling 48, Cherokee 0
Seminole 43, Dickson 7
Sequoyah-Claremore 42, Verdigris 0
Shattuck 52, Burns Flat-Dill City 6
Shawnee 54, Tulsa East Central 27
Southmoore 49, Moore 20
Sperry 47, Tulsa Webster 25
Star Spencer 31, Bethel 9
Stigler 56, Haskell 12
Stratford 40, Kingston 14
Sulphur 55, Madill 21
Tahlequah 22, Skiatook 6
Talihina 60, Pocola 18
Temple 48, Cement 8
Thackerville 36, Paoli 12
Thomas Fay Custer 27, Mooreland 14
Tipton 52, Corn Bible Academy 8
Turpin 54, Rolla, Kan. 6
Tuttle 34, Blanchard 14
Tyrone 46, Balko 0
Union 51, Edmond North 0
Vian 70, Heavener 14
Victory Christian 42, Kansas 0
Wagoner 34, Cascia Hall 7
Walters 33, Community Christian 17
Watonga 24, Merritt 10
Waurika 60, Snyder 14
Wayne 47, Wellston 14
Waynoka 42, Sharon-Mutual 26
Welch 52, Medford 6
Weleetka 68, Maud 22
Wetumka 58, Porum 8
Wewoka 32, Meeker 30
Wilburton 42, Hugo 33
Woodland 51, Kiefer 26
Wyandotte 66, Oklahoma Union 7