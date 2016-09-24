Posted on by

Friday Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Alex 44, Destiny Christian 42, OT

Altus 27, Del City 6

Antlers 49, Valliant 12

Ardmore 68, El Reno 14

Arkoma 20, Canadian 16

Berryhill 69, Locust Grove 14

Bethany 24, Ada 7

Bishop Kelley 28, Collinsville 10

Bixby 70, Westmoore 28

Bluejacket 42, Covington-Douglas 0

Booker T. Washington 47, Ponca City 0

Bowlegs 44, Bokoshe 40

Bray-Doyle 46, Macomb 36

Bristow 70, Kellyville 0

Broken Arrow 33, Yukon 9

Broken Bow 56, Tulsa Rogers 20

Buffalo 36, Boise City 34

Cache 56, Chickasha 13

Caddo 34, Ryan 8

Capitol Hill 17, U.S. Grant 13

Carl Albert 45, Guthrie 7

Carnegie 54, Central High 6

Casady 20, Arlington Oakridge, Texas 16

Catoosa 10, Grove 6

Central 40, Tecumseh 14

Checotah 15, Morris 12

Chisholm 62, Newkirk 12

Christian Heritage Academy 41, OKC Northeast 8

Claremore 62, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 6

Claremore Christian 40, Wright Christian 21

Commerce 49, Chelsea 0

Coweta 35, Durant 0

Coyle 46, Webbers Falls 6

Crossings Christian School 35, Konawa 6

Cushing 40, Okmulgee 14

Cyril 70, Fox 20

Davenport 48, Strother 0

Davis 63, Atoka 28

Deer Creek 21, Stillwater 14

Depew 46, Keota 38

Dewey 46, Mannford 26

Douglass 7, Anadarko 0

Edmond Santa Fe 44, Edmond Memorial 25

Eisenhower 40, Guymon 10

Elk City 38, Elgin 18

Eufaula 33, Spiro 7

Fairland 29, Quapaw 12

Fairview 32, Okeene 7

Fort Gibson 46, Stilwell 16

Frederick 46, Washington 7

Gans 28, Haileyville 20

Geary 72, Garber 48

Glenpool 6, Tulsa Edison 0

Grandfield 62, Mountain View-Gotebo 0

Harrah 41, Cleveland 16

Hartshorne 60, Panama 6

Healdton 44, Velma-Alma 8

Hennessey 42, Alva 22

Heritage Hall 28, Clinton 13

Hilldale 46, Sallisaw 14

Hobart 38, Dibble 30

Holland Hall 30, Ketchum 7

Hollis 35, Hinton 7

Hominy 56, Mounds 7

Hooker 27, Texhoma 7

Hulbert 61, Foyil 6

Inola 48, Jay 32

Jenks 55, Norman 0

John Marshall 45, Marlow 20

Keys (Park Hill) 24, Westville 17

Kingfisher 47, Mount St. Mary 12

Kremlin-Hillsdale 64, Timberlake 28

Laverne 54, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 6

Lexington 42, Comanche 6

Life Christian 28, Watts 7

Lighthouse Christian, Mo. 49, NOAH 7

Lincoln Christian 48, Sequoyah Tahlequah 28

Luther 48, Crooked Oak 0

MacArthur 57, Western Heights 7

Mangum 54, Sayre 0

Marietta 24, Tishomingo 20

Maysville 59, Wilson 12

McAlester 51, Noble 24

McGuinness 38, Woodward 7

Metro Christian 48, Poteau 21

Miami 21, McLain/TSST 20

Midway 58, Sasakwa 8

Midwest City 20, Lawton 17

Millwood 30, Stroud 0

Minco 42, Wynnewood 28

Morrison 22, Cashion 12

Muldrow 36, Henryetta 18

Muskogee 63, Bartlesville 6

Mustang 40, Owasso 21

Newcastle 41, Weatherford 14

Nowata 50, Caney Valley 6

OKC Patriots 32, Waukomis 22

Okemah 60, Drumright 19

Oologah 63, Vinita 7

Pawnee 41, Yale 6

Perkins-Tryon 55, Chandler 13

Perry 42, Tonkawa 35

Piedmont 33, OKC Northwest 0

Plainview 62, Lone Grove 6

Pond Creek-Hunter 52, Copan 14

Porter Consolidated 41, Liberty 24

Prague 28, McLoud 7

Prue 66, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 20

Pryor 32, Memorial 0

Purcell 32, Bridge Creek 16

Putnam City 36, Choctaw 32

Putnam West 35, Enid 10

Quinton 40, Central Sallisaw 13

Regent Prep 43, Deer Creek-Lamont 18

Rejoice Christian School 31, Barnsdall 7

Ringling 22, Apache 14

Ringwood 48, Canton 6

Rush Springs 53, Elmore City 18

Salina 36, Chouteau-Mazie 20

Sand Springs 35, Sapulpa 7

Savanna 34, Warner 8

Seiling 48, Cherokee 0

Seminole 43, Dickson 7

Sequoyah-Claremore 42, Verdigris 0

Shattuck 52, Burns Flat-Dill City 6

Shawnee 54, Tulsa East Central 27

Southmoore 49, Moore 20

Sperry 47, Tulsa Webster 25

Star Spencer 31, Bethel 9

Stigler 56, Haskell 12

Stratford 40, Kingston 14

Sulphur 55, Madill 21

Tahlequah 22, Skiatook 6

Talihina 60, Pocola 18

Temple 48, Cement 8

Thackerville 36, Paoli 12

Thomas Fay Custer 27, Mooreland 14

Tipton 52, Corn Bible Academy 8

Turpin 54, Rolla, Kan. 6

Tuttle 34, Blanchard 14

Tyrone 46, Balko 0

Union 51, Edmond North 0

Vian 70, Heavener 14

Victory Christian 42, Kansas 0

Wagoner 34, Cascia Hall 7

Walters 33, Community Christian 17

Watonga 24, Merritt 10

Waurika 60, Snyder 14

Wayne 47, Wellston 14

Waynoka 42, Sharon-Mutual 26

Welch 52, Medford 6

Weleetka 68, Maud 22

Wetumka 58, Porum 8

Wewoka 32, Meeker 30

Wilburton 42, Hugo 33

Woodland 51, Kiefer 26

Wyandotte 66, Oklahoma Union 7

