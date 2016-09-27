Southeastern runs past Southern Naz on Homecoming

Adapting on the fly is a key part of almost any football game. That was never truer than Saturday afternoon when Southeastern had to make several adjustments in midstream on Homecoming at Paul Laird Field.

Southern Nazarene came out with a new quarterback and new offensive wrinkles to put the Savage Storm defense on its heels early on. The hosts found their footing, however, and pulled away for a 45-14 Great American Conference victory. It was Southeastern’s third straight win after an opening night loss at Henderson State.

The visiting Crimson Storm used a variety of misdirection on offense but the Southern Nazarene defense never found an answer for a bruising Southeastern ground attack which posted a season-best 332 rushing yards.

“I’m proud of the guys, it was a good win for us,” head coach Bo Atterberry said. “We were able to get the running game going and those guys up front did a great job controlling the line of scrimmage. They continue to get better each week. You also have to have those guys on the perimeter blocking as well to make it go like that, and those guys did a great job as well.”

Senior Devlon Wortham posted the third 200-yard game of his career, totaling 213 yards on just 13 carries. Backfield mate Ronnie Green rushed 23 times for 99 yards and scored three touchdowns.

It was Southern Nazarene that drew first blood in the contest however, taking the opening kickoff and marching 75 yards with a bevy of misdirection plays. Those included a 35-yard scoring run by surprise starting signal-caller Jacob Spady.

Southeastern answered with 31 straight points but the Savage Storm defense again needed a pair of red zone stands, which has become their forte through four games of the season.

“The first goal line stand was huge for us,” Atterberry commented. “It was a one-score game and the defense came up big. That’s what they have been doing a great job of all season so far. That and timely takeaways.

“Give Southern Naz credit. They had a real good game plan coming in that had us on our heels for a little bit, but we were still able to adapt and were up 10 at the half.”

Green’s two-yard touchdown burst tied the game midway through the opening frame. Southeastern took the lead for good with a monster 97-yard march, its longest drive of the season, that was capped by a four-yard scoring toss from C.B. Cantwell to Caddo grad Ty Miller.

Cantwell added an eight-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Steele on the opening possession of the second half and finished with 161 yards through the air on an efficient 16 of 20 passes.

One area that Atterberry was not pleased with at all was penalties as Southeastern was flagged for double digits in that category for the second consecutive week.

The Savage Storm was charged with 12 after committing 14 a week earlier against Oklahoma Baptist.

“It’s embarrassing,” Atterberry said of the penalty numbers. “We just can’t keep committing penalties at that rate and get where we want to be. That has to get cleaned up in a hurry.”

Southeastern goes back on the road this week for another Great American Conference battle at Southwestern. Kickoff is 2 p.m. Saturday in Weatherford.

Southeastern's defense once again came up with two big stands in the red zone and forced three more turnovers in Saturday's Homecoming contest with Southern Nazarene. The Savage Storm won 45-14 for their third consecutive victory. Pictured are Damarius Lavender (90), Jacob Charvoz (54), Sione Taufahema (42) and Brickey Reed (30). Senior Devlon Wortham breaks out of the pack for a big gain on this run as several Southern Nazarene defenders give chase. Wortham posted his third career 200-yard game with 213 yards rushing to spur the Savage Storm to a 45-14 Homecoming win on Saturday.