Lady Lions romp through district finales

TULSA – Durant closed out softball district play on Monday afternoon in convincing fashion once again, romping past Tulsa Edison in a make-up doubleheader, 16-0 and 10-0.

The Lady Lions had solidified their number two position in the district standings on Saturday by pounding McGuinness 13-1 and 17-0 on Senior Day.

Durant is now 28-4 on the season and visits Broken Bow at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Tecumseh on Thursday before the Bixby Festival on Saturday.

Durant 16, Tulsa Edison 0

There was little doubt in this one after the first inning as the Lady Lions built a 10-0 lead sparked by two-run triples from Destinee Lewis and Hannah Hime as well as a Sydney Hampton three-run triple.

Lewis and Hampton also contributed singles in the early uprising while Haley Morgan, Tristyn Hamilton, Shayla Harper and Nicole Jackson also had hits.

The Lady Lions finished off the scoring with six runs in the second topped by a Lewis two-run homer over the left-centerfield fence. Hampton and Jackson also chipped in doubles with Hime, Morgan and Taylor Russell posting RBI singles.

Durant added lone singles by Madi Keel in the fourth and Darika Douglas in the fifth inning.

Durant 10, Tulsa Edison 0

It took an inning for the Lady Lions to find their swing in the nightcap, plating nine runs in the second frame to pull away.

Harper, Hime and Russell each had two hits in the inning as Durant sent 12 batters to the plate. Harper chipped in a double and RBI single, Hime had two singles and drove in a pair while Russell added two singles and one RBI.

Hampton’s triple with the bases loaded accounted for the big blow of the frame and she also scored on a Lady Eagle error.

Morgan added a triple in the third and Douglas and Alissa French also posted hits.

Durant 13, McGuinness 1

A 10-run eruption in the second stanza broke open a tight contest and the Lady Lions never looked back.

Morgan notched a pair of extra-base hits, Jackson had two hits and Rachel Lamb popped a two-run homer in the big burst.

Breanna Simmons ended with a pair of hits in the contest as did Jackson.

Durant 17, McGuinness 0

The Lady Lions plated six runs on eight hits in the opening stanza rolling to victory in the regular season’s final home game.

Simmons, Harper and Hime also contributed extra-base hits and at least one run batted in during the flurry.

Harper contributed a three-run homer in the second and Isie Cox smacked her first homer of the season in the fourth.

Hamilton and Harper finished with two hits each for Durant.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Shortstop Shayla Harper is congratulated by teammates at home plate after smashing a three-run homer during Saturday’s home finale for the Lady Lions. Harper added four hits on Monday to help Durant to a sweep over Tulsa Edison to close out district play. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_HarperBomb.jpg Shortstop Shayla Harper is congratulated by teammates at home plate after smashing a three-run homer during Saturday’s home finale for the Lady Lions. Harper added four hits on Monday to help Durant to a sweep over Tulsa Edison to close out district play.