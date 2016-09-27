Many local runners medal at Durant Cross Country Meet

The Durant Lady Lions had six finishers in the top nine for a big showing in the Annual Durant Cross Country Meet held Saturday morning at Durant High School.

Senior Jose Vazquez ran another solid race to finish second in the varsity boys competition with a time of 18:50.

“Jose competed well as always,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds commented. “He is working extremely hard this year to beat his brother Alberto’s previous time as a Lion. We also had several freshmen with standout performances including Cody Hicks, J.D. Youngblood and Jessie Barker. Sophomore Jose Hernandez is showing some promise this year as well.

“Our girls pack run looked good again with Regan Ramos, Jenny Terron, Jacy Springer, Kylee Reed and Adrian Tucker. Val Orozco and Kendall Cordell are showing some promise on the girls’ team as well. Our course is tough with winding paths and some steep and rolling hills. Our runners work hard on the mechanics of hill running to better their performances for these running conditions.”

In the girls competition, Regan Ramos spurred the Durant charge with a time of 22:43 over the 5K course to finish second overall.

Jenny Terron had a nice fourth place finish of 23:02 with Kylee Reed close behind in 23:25 for fifth. Jacy Springer took seventh in 23:57, Adrian Tucker was eighth at 24:17 and Catie McCraw wound up in ninth in 24:33.

A pack of Lady Lion runners finished just outside of the Top 10th with Val Orozco 11th in 24:58, Kendall Cordell was 12th at 25:03 and Cassie Bisson placed 13th in 25:07.

Bennington’s Nicole McWilliams took 14th overall in 25:48 while Achille had a group of finishers as well with Ashleigh Brown 24th in 31:47, Haylee Hampton was 25th at 31:49 and Faith Isenburg took 26th in 32:39.

In addition to Vazquez’s finish, the Lions also got a sixth place effort from freshman Cody Hicks, who clocked in at 20:08. Nick Orozco was 13th in 20:52, J.D. Youngblood claimed 14th at 21:16, Caden Orlando was 17th in 21:32, Dakota Wallace placed 18th at 21:36 and Bentley Shattuck ended 26th in 22:06.

Brandon Dark of Silo ran a strong race to finish fifth at 19:46. Achille’s Lane Giesler was 15th in 21:15 and Talon McWilliams of Bennington claimed 19th at 21:37.

Other local finishers were Mason Nichols of Achille, 28th at 22:52.17; Wally Hite from Victory Life, 29th in 22:52.89; Achille’s Lane Morris, 35th in 23:51; Sergio Vasquez of Achille, 36th in 23:53; Silo’s Nic Posekany, 37th at 23:59; and Kody Steward from Achille, 41st in 24:23.

Durant dominated the top of the JV finishes in both the girls and boys division of the 4K event.

Leading the Lady Lions was Haleigh Patrick, taking first in 20 minutes even. Jennifer Monroy took second in 20:20 with Nakayla Arguelles finishing third in 20:24.

Madilyn Scott also took seventh in 21:48, Abigail Austin was 10th in 23:15 and Makenna Lehr ended 13th at 26:41.

Bennington teammates Kindal Stricklen and Madison Currie were fourth and fifth respectively with times of 21:04 and 21:10. Makenzie Rogers of Silo took sixth in 21:25 while Lady Rebel Mikala Evans placed 11th at 24:19. Victory Life’s Grace Fabris checked in 15th at 29:16.

On the boys side it was Jose Hernandez at the top with a time of 18:00. Alex Stacey checked in second in 18:36 and Isaias Polanco took third at 19:13.

Other Lion placers included Noe Villegas, fifth at 19:28; Stephen Marcum, seventh in 20:57; and Blaine Bonham, eighth in 25:16.

Achille’s Devin Usrey also finished ninth in 26:50.

The 9th graders ran a 4K with several nice finishes by local runners.

Leading the Durant placers was Morgan Patrick, 2nd in 20:32; Madilyn Rhynes, 3rd in 20:50; Tristan Hart, 4th at 21:16; Kenslie Clark, 5th in 21:53; Evelynn Wilkerson, 6th in 22:42; and Stephanie Gatlin, 10th with a time of 28:22.

Silo’s Cassidy Long won the event at 18:43 with teammate Tara Nelson checking in 8th in 24:38.

Rebel Jacob Long also took top honors in the 9th grade boys in 16:59 with Silo’s Kevin Posey also claiming 5th in 20:21.

Topping the DHS runners were Jessie Barker, 2nd in 17:03; Dillon Bachmann, 3rd at 18:19; Blake Burkhalter, 6th in 20:36; Timothy Aliazas, 7th at 21:23; Peyton Hayes, 8th in 21:47; and Aaron Latham, 9th at 22:29.

Durant runners in the 8th grade girls 2K were spurred by Laken Seeton, who claimed 8th with a time of 10:10.

Jordan Wood ended 13th in 10:27, Petra Gorges was 15th at 10:53, Aliyah Tomlinson checked in 16th in 11:02, Georgia Jones placed 18th at 12:06 and Macy Cox was 19th in 12:25.

Silo’s Sarah Dick ended second clocking in at 9:02.

Other Lady Rebels included Navy Westberry, 5th in 9:45 and Kaylee Watts, 12th at 10:49.

Victory Life’s Cherish Huffman wrapped up 15th at 11:12.

In the 7th grade girls 2K, Rachel Cordell was the top Durant finisher with 6th clocking in at 10:08.

Madilyn Nix took 10th in 10:29 and Alaria Bell placed 22nd at 12:45.

Silo also had a strong showing, led by Alexis Scarbrough, taking 4th in 9:21. Hallie Weaver check in 9th at 10:19, Audra Wickersham was 14th in 10:38.50, Katie Nichols placed 18th at 11:47 and Bailey Workman was 19th in 12:15.

Anna Bolding from Victory Life also finished 24th with a time of 14:07.

In the 8th grade boys 3K, Dawson Reed from Durant finished 2nd in 12:44 while teammate Carter Womble checked in 9th in 16:59.

Silo’s Kyler Davis won the event in 12:30 with Rebel Tristan Coxsey claiming fifth at 14:36 and Logan St. Clair 8th at 16:17.

Durant’s Cody Hicks led the way in the 7th grade boys division, taking the top position in the 3K event in a time of 13:34.

Fellow Lion Ryder Jones finished 3rd in 14:28, Breydon Heflin was eighth at 14:57, Dawson Bowman finished 18th in 19:13, Damien Kemp was 20th in 22:15, Miguel Vazquez ended 21st at 26:45 and Johnathan St. Clair finished 22nd in 27:01.

Several other Bryan County runners had good showings as well.

That group was topped by Bennington’s Austin Thomson, who placed 2nd in 13:45. Buddy LaClaire from Achille took 10th in 15:14, Silo’s Kason Watts was 13th in 16:52, Kash Pope of Bennington placed 16th at 17:26, Jacob from Silo was 19th in 19:31 and Achille’s Shawn Meade was 23rd clocking in at 27:03.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

A host of runners including Lions Cody Hicks, J.D. Youngblood and Bentley Shattuck got off to fast starts in the Durant Invitational on Saturday. Hicks notched a sixth place finish in the 5K event with Youngblood taking 14th and Shattuck coming in 26th. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BoysCross1.jpg A host of runners including Lions Cody Hicks, J.D. Youngblood and Bentley Shattuck got off to fast starts in the Durant Invitational on Saturday. Hicks notched a sixth place finish in the 5K event with Youngblood taking 14th and Shattuck coming in 26th. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Silo’s Brandon Dark eyes the finish line and competitors ahead during Saturday’s Durant Invitational Cross Country Meet. Dark took fifth individually in the varsity boys division with a time of 19:46. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SiloRunner.jpg Silo’s Brandon Dark eyes the finish line and competitors ahead during Saturday’s Durant Invitational Cross Country Meet. Dark took fifth individually in the varsity boys division with a time of 19:46. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Durant runner Jenny Terron heads down the home stretch Saturday on the way to a strong fourth place finish in 23:02 at the Annual Durant Cross Meet held at DHS. The Lady Lions and Lions will run at Denison coming up this weekend. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JennyTerron.jpg Durant runner Jenny Terron heads down the home stretch Saturday on the way to a strong fourth place finish in 23:02 at the Annual Durant Cross Meet held at DHS. The Lady Lions and Lions will run at Denison coming up this weekend. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat