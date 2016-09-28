Big 7th inning lifts Durant past Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW – Durant head coach Aaron Mullens was looking for competition making the two-hour drive to Broken Bow on Tuesday after trekking to Tulsa just a day earlier for a lopsided district twinbill.

That’s exactly what the Lady Lions got from a talented Lady Savage squad.

Broken Bow erased a 4-0 lead before Durant came through with the chips down in the seventh for a solid 5-4 victory to improve to 29-4 on the season.

The Lady Lions visit powerful Tecumseh for another regional warmup contest on Thursday at 5:30.

“It was maybe the best seven innings we’ve had squaring up and hitting the ball all year long,” Mullens said. “We just hit it right at people a lot. We gave up too many outs on the bases but played good defense all night.

“We had to overcome some adversity but it was nice to see us put things together for a good rally in the last inning against a really good club that I expect to be in the state tournament.”

Durant broke a 4-4 deadlock in the seventh by stringing together four hits and plating what proved to be the game winner.

Nicole Jackson opened the frame with a single up the middle, Haley Morgan followed with a single and Sidney Hampton reached when Broken Bow misplayed her bunt. That set the stage for Destinee Lewis, who smashed a single to centerfield for the RBI.

Morgan and Hampton were both thrown out trying to advance on the bases but the Lady Lions had all they would need for Hampton.

The senior hurler finished off the Lady Savages, coaxing a pair of pop ups to Shayla Harper at short and getting a game-ending strikeout. She scattered five hits and struck out five with two walks while improving her pitching record to 27-2 in the complete game effort.

Durant bolted out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning, capitalizing on a pair of Broken Bow errors with a three-run homer off the bat of Morgan. The Lady Lions tacked on another run one frame later when Hime belted a solo home run as well.

The hosts would not fold on Senior Night however, answering the bell in the bottom of the fourth with three hits, including a two-run roundtripper from Trinity Haney that cut the Durant margin to a single run at 4-3.

Mullens’ squad failed to add insurance runs in either of the next two frames despite hits from Tristyn Hamilton, Breanna Simmons and Harper.

Broken Bow was able to cash in however in the sixth when Haney ripped a RBI single after a Lady Savage hit and DHS error. That set the stage for Durant’s final inning heroics.

Morgan and Hamilton posted two hits each to pace the Durant offensive attack while Simmons, Jackson, Lewis, Harper and Rachel Lamb added one apiece.

Senior Nicole Jackson had a key leadoff single in the 7th inning Tuesday night and scored what proved to be the winning run on a Destinee Lewis hit for the Lady Lions in a 5-4 road win at Broken Bow. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NicoleJackson.jpg Senior Nicole Jackson had a key leadoff single in the 7th inning Tuesday night and scored what proved to be the winning run on a Destinee Lewis hit for the Lady Lions in a 5-4 road win at Broken Bow. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Durant head coach Aaron Mullens talks to his team between innings during a recent contest. The Lady Lions continued on Day 2 of a week-long road trip Tuesday with a solid 5-4 win at Broken Bow. Durant visits Tecumseh on Thursday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DurantTeam.jpg Durant head coach Aaron Mullens talks to his team between innings during a recent contest. The Lady Lions continued on Day 2 of a week-long road trip Tuesday with a solid 5-4 win at Broken Bow. Durant visits Tecumseh on Thursday. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat