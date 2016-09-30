Calera drops narrow decision to #1 Tushka

TUSHKA – Facing the state’s top-ranked team on their home field to open regional play is not an enviable task.

Calera however was a strong combatant on Thursday, giving Tushka all it wanted before falling 5-3 to the Tigers.

The Bulldogs still have a fighting chance in the Class A regional, needing wins over Wister and Wright City this afternoon to reach the state tournament. They will have ace Shawn Harper ready to go on the mound.

Missed opportunities were costly for Calera in the upset bid as the Bulldogs left eight runners on base.

Tushka took an early 1-0 lead before Calera came roaring back with a pair of runs in the fourth, capitalizing on a bit of wildness by Tiger pitchers along with a hit from Tyler Shupert.

Freshman Dillon Bumgarner gave the Tigers problems for three strong innings before running into a bit of trouble in the fourth.

The hosts plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth and a single tally in the fifth before Chase Hamiltion came on in relief to shut the door with a pair of strikeouts.

Calera answered with a run in the top of the seventh on a hit by Harper but left the tying runs on base to end it. Payton Colter also had a hit for the Bulldogs.

“I thought we played really well today,” Calera head coach Rick Teafatiller said afterward. “They are the top ranked team in the state for a reason, but we left 8 runners on base. If we come up with a hit or two in those situations there might have been a different outcome.

“Dillon threw well today for his first regional action ever. I think if Shawn (Harper) throws well tomorrow he will give a chance to advance.”

Calera shortstop James Vazquez lays the tag on a Tushka baserunner for an out on this steal attempt during Thursday’s regional tournament action. The Bulldogs dropped a narrow 5-3 decision to the top rated Tigers but are still alive in regional play. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_CaleraTag.jpg Calera shortstop James Vazquez lays the tag on a Tushka baserunner for an out on this steal attempt during Thursday’s regional tournament action. The Bulldogs dropped a narrow 5-3 decision to the top rated Tigers but are still alive in regional play. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat