Rock Creek stays alive with 7-0 win over Porter

STONEWALL – Coming off a slow start in Thursday’s Class A softball regional opener, the Rock Creek Lady Mustangs found their hitting shoes in time to stave off elimination with a 7-0 whitewashing of Porter Consolidated.

The Lady Mustangs dropped a 7-2 verdict to the host Lady Longhorns earlier in the day to fall into the loser’s bracket. They’ll have another elimination contest at 11 a.m. this morning against the loser of Thursday night’s late contest between Stonewall and Dewar.

“We hit it a little better against Porter, pitched and played good defense,” Rock Creek coach Wade Johnson said. “It gives us a chance to stay alive and play tomorrow.”

Stonewall 7, Rock Creek 2

Rock Creek got off to a good beginning, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first following hits by Ashlynn Robinson and Kylie Rice.

Stonewall answered with a run in the bottom of the frame and that’s how it stayed until the fourth when the Lady Mustangs plated another run when Lainey Jestis was hit by a pitch and came around to score on Riley Angelo’s double for a 2-1 edge.

That’s when the Lady Longhorns went to work, pushing across five in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the fifth.

Jestis added a single for Rock Creek’s only other hit.

Rock Creek 7, Porter Consolidated 0

Robinson, Jestis and Rice each posted two hits in the Lady Mustangs’ eight-hit arsenal as they stayed alive.

Rock Creek scored all it would need in the first, capitalizing on a Robinson double and Jestis single along with a Porter error. The Lady Mustangs picked up another tally two frames later when Jestis opened with a single, stole second and scored on a Rice double.

Rice contributed another RBI hit in the fifth before Rock Creek put it completely away in the sixth with three runs. Teeronie McCann singled and scored on Jacey Angelo’s double. Robinson then blasted a two-run homer to finish the scoring.

Robinson yielded just three hits and struck out seven for the pitching victory.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Ashlynn Robinson is greeted at home by teammates after smashing a two-run homer Thursday afternoon to spur Rock Creek to a 7-0 regional tournament win over Porter. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_RobinsonHR.jpg Ashlynn Robinson is greeted at home by teammates after smashing a two-run homer Thursday afternoon to spur Rock Creek to a 7-0 regional tournament win over Porter. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat