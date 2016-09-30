Silo blanks regional foes to punch state ticket

Dominant pitching was again the story for the Silo Rebels on Thursday as they fired a pair of shutouts in Class A regional tournament action at Fort Cobb-Broxton to punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament.

The Rebels blanked 12th ranked Fletcher, 7-0, before whitewashing fourth-rated and host Fort Cobb-Broxton, 5-0.

Silo improved to 26-5 on the season heading into the state event which begins on Thursday in Oklahoma City.

“The kids played really well,” head coach Billy Jack Bowen said. “Throwing two shutouts in the regional tournament is a pretty good day.

“We are looking forward to the challenge next week at state.”

Silo 7, Fletcher 0

Southpaw Braeden Wright was in command throughout for a seven-inning complete game performance. He scattered four hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.

Through three innings it was a scoreless battle before Silo erupted to claim the lead for good with six runs in the fourth stanza.

Wright and Kash Walls each contributed RBI singles to put the Rebels on the board before Parker Holland and Korben Ford smacked back-to-back two-run doubles.

Silo then pushed across a final run in the sixth as Ford doubled ahead of a Hunter Ratcliffe single.

Ford ended with three doubles to pace the 10-hit offensive onslaught. Holland, Ratcliffe, Wright, Walls, Carson Atwood, Joyal Savage and Patch Hamilton chipped in one hit each.

Silo 5, Fort Cobb-Broxton 0

Fort Cobb had been on an offensive tear down the stretch, scoring at least six runs in its last 11 games heading into Thursday but the Mustangs had no answer for Jake Hamilton.

The Rebel righthander struck out 13 batters in a dominant seven-inning showing. He yielded four hits and walked four.

Silo plated a pair of runs in the third inning with Jake Hamilton helping his own cause with a single in front of RBI hits by Holland and Atwood.

The Rebels then notched three more in the fifth for insurance. Hamilton opened the uprising with a walk and Dylan Turner added a single before Holland came through again by belting a ringing double. Atwood accounted for the final score with a sacrifice fly.

Just for good measure Hamilton then struck out the side for the Mustangs in the final frame.

Holland ended with two hits while Atwood, Wright, Jake Hamilton and Turner finished with one apiece.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Silo standout Jake Hamilton fires in a pitch during last week’s district tournament. Hamilton posted another dominant pitching effort on Thursday, striking out 13 while allowing four hits in a complete game 5-0 win over Fort Cobb-Broxton to send the Rebels back to the state tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_JakeHamilton2-1.jpg Silo standout Jake Hamilton fires in a pitch during last week’s district tournament. Hamilton posted another dominant pitching effort on Thursday, striking out 13 while allowing four hits in a complete game 5-0 win over Fort Cobb-Broxton to send the Rebels back to the state tournament.