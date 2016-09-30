Durant faces Glenpool for Homecoming tonight

Getting in the end zone and in the win column for the first time in four weeks will be the focus for the Durant Lions this week as they return home to face Class 5A newcomer Glenpool at 7:30 tonight on Paul Laird Field.

Homecoming festivities will begin at 7 p.m. prior to kickoff.

The Lions have struggled mightily over the past three weeks when they have gotten the ball in prime scoring position – the proverbial red zone. In fact, Durant has come away empty handed on all five possessions they have had inside the opponents’ 20 yard line during that span.

That’s obviously one of the main reasons the Lions have managed just six points during the current three-game skid that has them at 1-3 on the year.

“We came up with two big turnovers defensively early on last week on great plays by Jaston Daniels, but just weren’t able to convert those into points,” head coach Randy Matthews reiterated. “That’s pretty well the cause of our frustration the last couple of weeks. We have been able to move the ball down field but just haven’t been able to punch it in the end zone for points.

“We’ve got to get that corrected this week.”

Despite several injuries in last week’s loss at Coweta, Matthews is hopeful everyone should be able to play tonight, including linebacker Bryan Usry, who was taken off in an ambulance a week ago.

Usry did not suffer any broken bones as was initially feared and has seen limited participation in practice early in the week. Fellow linebacker Landon Tubbs is also expected to play after missing much of the Coweta contest with a re-occurring shoulder injury.

“We have several guys that are day-to-day,” Matthews said. “We’re hoping they will be ready come game time.”

This week’s opponent Glenpool will make its first journey ever to Durant and is still getting used to life in Class 5A after several outstanding seasons in 4A, including a pair of state championships in the 2000’s (2002 and 2008).

The Warriors are also 1-3 on the year but have a step up in the District 5A-3 race after a 6-0 win over Tulsa Edison last week. Glenpool pushed last year’s 5A state semifinalist Skiatook in the season opener before losing 20-15 and suffered a pair of lopsided losses to Tahlequah and Oologah to close non-district action.

Senior quarterback Colton Kane is a dual threat that leads the Glenpool charge. They also have a hard-nosed running back in Caleb BigPond, who has 83 carries on the year already for 358 yards.

The Warrior defense came up with a big goal line stand late in the game a week ago to preserve a 6-0 victory.

“They seem to switch it up week to week offensively,” Matthews added. “They emphasize with what the quarterback can do both running and throwing the football. Then they try to cross you up with some unbalanced things.

“On defense they get your attention by the technique they play. It’s going to be a big challenge up front. We have to find a way to win the line of scrimmage so we can run the ball as well as throw it to the outside.”

The Lions will again look to senior Tre Harper to fuel the offense against Glenpool. The workhorse already has toted the ball a whopping 104 times for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

While it’s technically not a must win situation for the Lions to make the playoffs, it is about as close a situation as you are going to find in Week 5.

“We are at the point that we have got to get a district win to keep our goals in front of us,” Matthews stated. “Our guys had another good week of practice and are working hard every day. We need to go take advantage of that work and find a way to get it done on the scoreboard.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 86 Brody Morgan

or 2 Brandon Davis

LT 75 Tyler Olive

LG 56 Braden Rudolf

C 64 Cameron Steadman

RG 53 Jacob Gooch

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 44 David Sanders

DT 60 Jared Iscimenler

DT 58 Caleb Kashou

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 8 Kolby Blake

MLB 45 Landon Tubbs

OLB 42 Brandon Fox

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 7 Dakota Finley

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

