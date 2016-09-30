Lady Rebels roll into 2A regional finals

SILO – Yogi Berra once coined the phrase, “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

Most of the members of the Silo softball team may not even know who Berra was but Lady Rebel head coach Mike Lawless could be stressing that same phrase for a while.

Seemingly in complete command Thursday night with an 8-0 lead over Howe and just three outs away from advancing to the Class 2A regional softball championship game, Silo faced a few tense moments before slamming the door on the Lady Lions for an 8-4 victory.

Howe scored four runs with two outs and had the bases loaded and tying run at the plate before the Lady Rebels were finally able to finish it off.

“It got a little more interesting than we would have liked,” Lawless said afterward. “I don’t know if we just let up a little or what but made a few miscues that opened the door for them.

“It’s like I told the girls. In the early innings you forget how big an extra run here or there is. Doing the little things right early gave us a cushion that helped.”

The third-ranked Lady Rebels are now 28-8 on the season and face the winner of today’s noon game between Howe and Frederick for the regional title at 2 p.m. One of those would need to beat Silo twice to advance.

Howe upset Frederick, 4-3, in earlier action on Thursday.

Silo 12, Tishomingo 0

Silo made quick work of the Lady Indians in the regional opener, spurred by a no-hit pitching effort from Whitney Jackson. She struck out five and walked two in the five-inning effort.

The Lady Rebels plated three runs in the opening stanza without the aid of a hit, utilizing two Tishomingo errors, two walks, a hit batter and a wild pitch.

Two frames later Silo added to the margin with four more tallies. Olivia Powell coaxed a walk, Kearra Martin was hit by a pitch and Cierra Willman beat out a sacrifice bunt to load the bases for Karissa Marshall, who cleared them with a double to the outfield gap. Kensea Eppler then picked up the final RBI of the frame on a fielder’s choice.

Silo put it completely out of reach in the top of the fifth with a two-out hitting explosion.

Adyson Barber and Eppler each singled before a two-run hit off the bat of Daelyn Marshall and a RBI triple by Randi Mclarry opened the flood gates on the run rule.

Silo 8, Howe 4

The Lady Rebels showed their dominance for six and one half innings with a terrific combination of aggressive base-running, timely hitting and solid defense.

Karissa Marshall set the tone with a game-opening triple that fueled a three-run first for the hosts. Barber also reached on a bunt single in front of RBI hits by Eppler, Daelyn Marshall and Mclarry.

Silo added a run in the second frame as Crissy Odom reached on a Howe error and scored on a hit by Eppler. Odom had a hit as well in the third to help the Lady Rebels extend the margin to 5-0.

That’s the way it stayed until the top of the seventh when Silo pushed across three more runs, which actually proved to be fairly big.

Karissa Marshall opened with a single, stole second and Barber reached on a walk and also stole before both scored on a Lady Lion wild pitch.

Two batters later Mclarry singled and Alys Parr added a RBI on a groundout for the final Silo run.

Howe then batted around the order in the bottom of the frame with the aid of only one sharply hit ball before Powell was able to work out of the jam and notch the complete game pitching win.

“We did a lot of really good things tonight,” Lawless commented. “We executed extremely well most of the evening – hitting, defensively and on the bases. We played good defense most of the night as well.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot to be good. Just don’t mess up.”

Silo senior Karissa Marshall gets a big high five from teammates after crushing a three-run double against Tishomingo early Thursday afternoon. Marshall also notched a pair of hits to help the Lady Rebels to within one victory of a return to the state tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_SiloFive-1.jpg Silo senior Karissa Marshall gets a big high five from teammates after crushing a three-run double against Tishomingo early Thursday afternoon. Marshall also notched a pair of hits to help the Lady Rebels to within one victory of a return to the state tournament.