First Quarter Success During Oklahoma’s Archery Deer Season

As the 2016-17 Oklahoma archery deer season opens up this weekend for its run to Jan. 15, 2017, a lot of local bowhunters are ready to hit the woods and score big.

And sometimes, like on the first quarter opening drive of a football game, that’s exactly what happens as archers strike it rich in the white-tailed deer antler department.

Take, for instance, the Oct. 1, 2011 whitetail taken by Keith Thompson of Norman, a 165 7/8 inch net typical buck that currently ranks second on the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s (www.wildlifedepartment.com ) Cy Curtis Program listing for white-tailed deer tagged in Bryan County.

Not bad, especially when one considers the searing heat and drought that plagued nearly all of Oklahoma that infamous year. Despite the unfriendly weather, Thompson’s Bryan County deer falls behind only the famous Larry Luman buck of November 1997, a giant bow buck that was the Oklahoma state record typical for right at a decade.

Interested in harvesting your own Bryan County bruiser this weekend as the law comes off of another year of archery hunting? Then consider the following four tips designed to make your early season hunts a bit more exciting:

First, in addition to being legal, know where the local whitetail chow hall is located. Why is that? Because right now, local deer are still basically in their late summer feeding patterns and if they have been undisturbed on a particular property, they should give hunters another week to 10 days of dependable evening time chow hall behavior.

Ronnie Parsons, a Lubbock, Texas bowhunter in his early 70s who has more than 40 Pope & Young Club record book whitetails to his credit, has used this tactic repeatedly while successfully hunting a Lone Star State lease since the early 1980s.

During his years spent hunting in west central Texas, Parsons has learned that simply finding food isn’t enough. From a corn feeder shelling out the golden nuggets to a planted food plot to a particular shinnery oak raining down acorns, there will usually be a preferred location that a property’s deer want to feed.

“There are some acorn trees that seem to produce a sweeter acorn,” Parsons told me once upon a time. “The deer know which acorns are the best. There may be one deer around one tree and ten around another. That’s the one you need to be at.”

If the deer on your local hunting ground don’t key in on acorns, they are still likely to have a preferred food source. Find out where the most popular October whitetail chow hall is where you hunt and you’ve taken a big step towards filling the freezer with venison.

If a preferred food source is one way to kill an early season whitetail in southern Oklahoma, then a second one is to find a heavily used waterhole, stock tank or pool of water standing in a creek bed.

Last fall, after the record breaking rainfall amounts brought on by the 2015 super El Nino event, this tactic was all but useless. But this particular autumn, with local rainfall patterns much closer to normal, don’t be surprised if you catch a gnarly old buck slipping into a wet spot to slake his October thirst.

Vernon, Texas, bowhunter John Wright did just that back in 1998 when he tagged a then state-record Pope & Young Club typical buck despite hunting in blistering hot conditions on the very first day of the Lone Star State’s early archery season.

Sitting near a Wilbarger County watering hole and hoping that the day’s searing heat would lure in a parched whitetail monarch, Wright was more than ready when a big nine-point buck obeyed his thirst.

“I stood up to release the ache off my knee and I eased back into thicker brush and noticed a deer drinking on the west side of the pond,” Wright recalled. “He was about 25 yards away.”

The archer came to full draw, got into position for a shot and let his arrow fly. The shot was true and the rest, as the saying goes, was history, as in Pope & Young Club state-record history.

So much so that when the Wright buck was officially measured after the mandatory 60-day drying period that the P&Y Club requires on all record-book entries, the big North Texas deer stretched the tape to an amazing net score of 173 7/8 inches.

Will that waterhole strategy work in the Sooner State? Since Wright was hunting only a few miles south of the Red River, I’m pretty sure that it will.

If food and water don’t help local archers tag an early season bruiser buck, then a third tactic to try is to visit to a staging area in the local woods.

What is a staging area? Put simply, it’s an out-of-the-way spot that some bucks will slip into – usually not too far away from a busy feeding area – just before the cover of darkness finally descends upon the landscape.

How do you find such a location? Often by quietly slipping into the woods during midday hours when bucks are bedded down.

When you find an abundance of buck sign – including the season’s first rubs, early scrapes, abundant tracks and deer droppings – anywhere from 25 to 100 yards away from a solid food source, then start looking for a place to hang a stand.

“You can get lucky and shoot a big buck in a place where you shoot does and other deer,” said Parsons. “But if you want a big buck, you’ve got to hunt with a big buck mentality.”

And that often means situating your early season stand back a ways from the local food sources that a property’s little bucks and does are hitting eagerly each evening.

If there’s a fourth and final key to early season success, it might be this – don’t necessarily try to win the entire game during this fall’s first quarter of deer hunting play.

But don’t take my word for it. Instead, listen to the advice of Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel television personality and bowhunting expert Tom Miranda.

“The biggest mistake I think guys make during the early season is they get too aggressive (too early),” Miranda once told me. “This is really a passive hunt.”

“Your chances in the early season (at killing a big buck) are 10-percent,” added the Mathews bow and Realtree camouflage pro-staffer. “Later in October, they’re 50-percent and during the rut (in November) they go up to 80-percent.”

Meaning that sometimes, it pays to actually back off the hunting throttle just a little bit as the early season arrives on the calendar.

“If you see a deer and he’s not coming out every day, I’d probably wait and not hunt him early in the season, especially if he was a real slug,” said Miranda.

In other words, while the early bird — or bowhunter — can sometimes get the proverbial worm, don’t become too aggressive too soon.

If you do, then you might actually spook the best buck on your property – or even off of it entirely – and blow a good opportunity for a better shot at the deer later on this fall.

Because when it comes to bowhunting big bucks in Bryan County and the rest of the state of Oklahoma, you may only get one shot at a bona fide wallhanger this fall.

But play your cards right from start to finish this upcoming archery season, and then one shot is likely all that you’ll really need when an antlered monarch comes calling.

One shot…and your taxidermist’s phone number on speed dial, that is.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

One way that Oklahoma bowhunters can tag an early season buck is to hunt near waterholes. Such spots can occasionally produce huge bucks during the early days of October. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Waterhole-Stand-II.jpg One way that Oklahoma bowhunters can tag an early season buck is to hunt near waterholes. Such spots can occasionally produce huge bucks during the early days of October. Photo by Lynn Burkhead