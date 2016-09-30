Tradition-rich Glenpool making move up to 5A

Glenpool is likely an unfamiliar name to many Durant fans (unless of course you happen to remember that being the site of one of Joell Wiley’s big playoff scoring outbursts in the ‘80s), but the Warriors are definitely not unfamiliar with gridiron success – especially over the last 15 years or so.

The jump to Class 5A has not been kind to the Warriors with a 1-3 start this year but head coach Steve Edwards has the resume to get things turned around in a hurry. He’s been at the helm for more than a decade and during that time Glenpool has been a regular in the postseason.

The Warriors went at least two rounds deep into the playoffs every season from 2004-2011, including a perfect 14-0 run to the 4A state title in 2008. They were also state champs in 2002.

Graduation took its toll in recent seasons on Glenpool during its final few years in 4A, but they have posted some impressive wins during that time frame while facing a challenging schedule. The Warriors topped Berryhill, 37-35, in 2015 and edged powerful Tuttle by the same score a season earlier.

This year’s youthful squad is just 1-3 on the year, but that mark is a bit deceiving.

They opened the year on the road at Skiatook (a team Durant became very familiar with over the past four years) and led in the fourth quarter before a late touchdown gave the Bulldogs the 20-15 victory.

They also dropped a 35-7 verdict at Tahlequah and lost to 4A second-ranked Oologah, 54-7 before finally getting their first victory, a 6-0 triumph over Tulsa Edison last Friday. A 10-yard touchdown pass from Colton Kane to Jake Adams proved to be the only points of the game as Glenpool came up with a terrific goalline stand in the closing seconds to preserve the win.

Obviously, much like Durant, the Warriors have struggled to score points when they have had the opportunity with just 35 points through four contests. One of those touchdowns came on a 99-yard kickoff return by Tony Phillips in the Skiatook game.

Caleb BigPond has been the workhorse of the Glenpool rushing attack with 83 carries for 358 yards for a 4.3 yards per carry average. He has scored two touchdowns.

Quarterback Colton Kane has completed 13 of 44 passes for 152 yards with two scores but has been intercepted four times.

On defense, Jake Zickefoose is the leading tackler with 34 stops on the year while Paxton Staessle has added 32 and Gage Hight 31. Brendin Ballard had a key interception a week ago out of the Warrior secondary unit.

The Warriors will be in town Friday for the Durant Homecoming. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Paul Laird Field.

