Savage Storm continues putting up big numbers on gridiron

Coach Bo Atterberry’s footballers made it three in a row with a 45-14 win at Southern Nazarene.

The Savage Storm, picked to finish eighth in the Great American Conference preseason poll, is 3-1 and tied for second in the latest standings. Southeastern is a failed field goal away from being undefeated and that loss came at No. 9 Henderson State in the season opener.

The Storm fashioned the victory at Southern Nazarene without the services of outstanding wide receiver Kaymon Farmer, who is day-to-day with a nagging toe injury.

Devlon Wortham carried the ball 13 times against the Crimson Storm for 213 yards and one touchdown. That’s a sizzling 16.4 yards per carry and moved Wortham to within 126 yards of Ernest Hunter’s career record of 2,906 yards.

Southeastern travels to Southwestern Saturday for another GAC contest. The Bulldogs are struggling this year at 0-4, but there are two things certain about games in Weatherford.

The wind will blow straight into your face no matter which direction you’re facing. Many years ago, a Southeastern punt left the foot, hit the wind, turned over and was fielded by the punter behind the line of scrimmage.

There has never been an easy game at Weatherford. This will most likely not be the first calm, easy game.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Harding and Henderson State undefeated at 4-0.

Southeastern, Southern Arkansas and Ouachita Baptist are knotted at 3-1 with Arkansas Tech and Oklahoma Baptist tied at 2-2.

Arkansas-Monticello, East Central and Northwestern are each 1-3 with Southern Nazarene and Southwestern winless at 0-4.

LAST WEEK’S results: Southeastern 45, Southern Nazarene 14; Harding 57, Arkansas-Monticello 7; Oklahoma Baptist 36, East Central 34; Henderson State 45, Southwestern 17; Southern Arkansas 28, Arkansas Tech 21; and Ouachita Baptist 42, Northwestern 34.

THIS WEEK’S schedule features six games with five different kickoff times.

Southeastern will be in Weatherford for a 2 p.m. kickoff against Southwestern and Southern Nazarene visits Southern Arkansas in a 2:30 start.

Oklahoma Baptist travels to Arkansas-Monticello for a 3 p.m. game and East Central is at Northwestern for a 4 p.m. shootout.

Ouachita Baptist goes to Harding and Henderson State is at Arkansas Tech for 6 p.m. kickoffs.

BY THE NUMBERS, Southeastern has the edge over Southwestern in scoring, rushing and total offense.

SW is up by eight yards per game in passing.

The Storm average 35.75 points per game and the Bulldogs score 22.5 ppg. SE allows 21.75 ppg and SW gives up 37.2 ppg.

Rushing shows Southeastern with 863 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per carry and 215.8 yards per game. SW has run for 569 yards for an average of 4.3 per carry and 142.2 per game.

Passing gives the edge to Southwestern with 884 yards, 11.8 per catch and 221 per game.

Southeastern has passed for 852 yards, 12.17 per catch and 213 per game.

Total offense favors the Storm with 1,715 yards, 6.3 per play and 428.8 per game to 1,453 yards, 5.1 per play and 363.2 ypg for the Bulldogs.

INDIVIDUALLY, team leaders are fairly close with Southeastern having a clean edge in rushing.

Storm quarterback C-B Cantwell has completed 70 of 95 passes for 852 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 73.68 completion percentage with a long of 74 yards and an average of 213 yards per game.

Marc Evans, 6-3, 220, senior from Ventura, California, and Ventura College, has hit 65 of 134 passes with six interceptions and four touchdowns. That works out to a 48.5 completion percentage with a long of 86 and an average of 201.2 yards per game.

SE’s Devlon Wortham averages 117 yards per game on 61 carries for 468 yards. He averages 7.7 yards a pop and has scored four touchdowns with a long gain of 58 yards.

Ronnie Green has 78 rushes for 364 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 4.7 yards per carry with a long gain of 46 and a game average of 91 yards.

SW’s Karltrell Henderson, 5-11, 205, junior from Moore, Oklahoma, has 60 carries for 383 yards and five TDs. He averages 6.4 yards per rush with a long gain of 50 and a game average of 95.8 ypg.

Kaymon Farmer leads Southeastern receivers with 16 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns in three games. He averages a whopping 19.94 yards per catch with a long gain of 74 yards and 117 per game.

Bryce Steele has 14 receptions for 136 yards and three TDs. He averages 9.71 per catch with a long of 27 and an average of 34 yards per game.

SW’s D.J. Jones has caught 24 passes for 326 yards and three TDs. He averages 13.6 yards per catch with a long of 86 yards and an average of 81.5 yards per game. Derrick Styles has 15 grabs for 179 yards and no touchdowns. He averages 11.9 yards per catch with a long of 30 and 44.8 ypg.

GAME TIME is 2 p.m. Saturday when the Savage Storm visit Southwestern for a GAC matchup with the Bulldogs.

Fans not making the trip may follow the action on Mix 96, the Southeastern Sports Network, at 96.1 on the FM dial.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern and currently writes for the university Communications Department.