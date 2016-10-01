Silo Lady Rebels state bound after regional title win

SILO – It wasn’t the prettiest finish for the second straight day but Silo had enough firepower to knock off Howe, 9-5, Friday afternoon and win the Class 2A regional championship.

That victory moves the third-ranked Lady Rebels to the fast pitch state tournament for just the second time in school history starting Thursday in Oklahoma City.

“A win is a win,” said Silo head coach Mike Lawless. “An ugly win is better than a pretty loss. We are trying to get a “W” the best way we can. At times it wasn’t easy and it wasn’t real clean today. We got the win and that’s what matters the most.

“This group is pretty seasoned. We have a lot of seniors. I don’t think that we are going to be wide-eyed. When we get to the state tournament everybody there is good. It’s very exciting, it never gets old. For these kids it’s why we do it – to give them opportunity to experience this. I’m just super proud of them.”

Silo’s third baseman and clean-up hitter Kensea Eppler had a good day at the plate as she had two RBI and two runs scored.

In the pitching circle, Whitney Jackson hurled six-plus innings and got the win. Olivia Powell came in as relief to close out the game.

The Lady Rebels wasted little time in putting runs on the scoreboard.

In the first inning Adyson Barber got on with a single. Eppler hit a liner into the outfield and the relay home wasn’t in time. Eppler then came all the way around to score on another Howe error.

The Lady Lions countered with a run in the bottom half of the third inning and Silo led 2-1.

The hosts plated two more runs in the fifth inning. Leadoff hitter Karissa Marshall coaxed a walk and Eppler hit a single to drive in a run. Eppler then stole second base as the throw sailed into centerfield and she raced home from there for another run.

Howe answered in the bottom half the fifth with two runs off a double and single as Silo clinged to a 4-3 lead.

In the sixth Silo blew the game open with five runs.

Powell started off with double, Crissy Odom put down a well-placed bunt and Cierra Willman got on with a single to load the bases.

Marshall was hit by a pitch to force in the first run and a wild pitch scored another Silo run. Barber hit a blooper into shallow center field for a RBI and Daelyn Marshall hit into a fielder’s choice to drive the last run of the inning.

The Lady Lions tried to rally as they scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but Silo was able to hang on to win 9-5.

Kensea Eppler races to first base after one of her hits on Friday against Howe. Eppler had a big day with the bat to help spark the Lady Rebels to a 9-5 victory and the 2A regional title. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SiloKenseaEppler-11c.jpg Kensea Eppler races to first base after one of her hits on Friday against Howe. Eppler had a big day with the bat to help spark the Lady Rebels to a 9-5 victory and the 2A regional title. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat Silo’s softball team poses with the regional championship plaque after Friday’s win over Howe. The Lady Rebels move on to the fast pitch state tournament for just the second time in school history and will open play on Thursday in Oklahoma City. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SiloSoftballTeamPic.jpg Silo’s softball team poses with the regional championship plaque after Friday’s win over Howe. The Lady Rebels move on to the fast pitch state tournament for just the second time in school history and will open play on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat