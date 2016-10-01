Posted on by

Friday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Adair 52, Chelsea 6

Afton 62, Barnsdall 13

Alex 64, Macomb 0

Altus 33, Duncan 9

Anadarko 48, Comanche 7

Antlers 37, Hartshorne 27

Apache 48, Rush Springs 28

Ardmore 53, OKC Southeast 10

Arkoma 51, Haileyville 6

Bartlesville 42, Ponca City 13

Beggs 33, Morris 6

Berryhill 50, Dewey 22

Bethany 42, Harrah 14

Bishop Kelley 31, Pryor 13

Blanchard 24, Tecumseh 14

Bluejacket 60, Welch 12

Booker T. Washington 45, Sapulpa 0

Bray-Doyle 54, Strother 12

Burns Flat-Dill City 52, Ringwood 27

Caddo 32, Waurika 16

Canadian 40, Cave Springs 14, OT

Carl Albert 56, Guymon 0

Cascia Hall 56, McLain/TSST 7

Cashion 40, Oklahoma Bible 16

Chisholm 33, Hennessey 6

Claremore 27, Memorial 13

Claremore Christian 52, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 6

Cleveland 16, Ada 13

Clinton 77, Elk City 40

Coalgate 44, Atoka 30

Colcord 32, Chouteau-Mazie 24

Collinsville 23, Tahlequah 20

Cordell 34, Watonga 7

Covington-Douglas 54, Copan 6

Coyle 60, Bokoshe 6

Cushing 28, Bristow 14

Cyril 46, Ryan 0

Davenport 46, Dewar 0

Davis 41, Marietta 0

Del City 48, Western Heights 0

Douglass 7, Prague 0

Durant 34, Glenpool 7

Edmond Santa Fe 52, Norman 14

Elgin 8, Cache 7, OT

Elmore City 25, Ringling 6

Enid 43, Choctaw 39

Eufaula 47, Heavener 3

Fairland 27, Foyil 12

Fairview 21, Thomas Fay Custer 15

Grandfield 36, Corn Bible Academy 30

Grove 54, Vinita 26

Heritage Hall 49, Weatherford 21

Hilldale 62, Broken Bow 21

Hinton 47, Sayre 29

Hobart 35, Community Christian 14

Hollis 36, Amarillo San Jacinto, Texas 0

Hominy 61, Woodland 0

Idabel 35, Muldrow 28

Irving Cistercian, Texas 14, Casady 7

Jenks 62, Broken Arrow 24

John Marshall 36, Capitol Hill 0

Jones 52, Star Spencer 20

Keota 36, Wetumka 12

Keys (Park Hill) 24, Locust Grove 0

Kiefer 20, Porter Consolidated 6

Kingfisher 28, Perkins-Tryon 16

Laverne 46, Cherokee 0

Lawton 26, Putnam City 14

Lexington 41, Bridge Creek 20

Lincoln Christian 62, Jay 13

Lindsay 42, Frederick 17

Madill 54, Dickson 27

Mannford 34, Tulsa Webster 6

Maud 64, Wilson 18

McAlester 54, Shawnee 53, 2OT

McGuinness 28, Guthrie 7

McLoud 23, Little Axe 14

Meeker 20, Stroud 6

Merritt 22, Mangum 14

Metro Christian 41, Stilwell 7

Midway 50, Webbers Falls 26

Midwest City 35, Deer Creek 0

Millwood 54, Christian Heritage Academy 20

Minco 47, Konawa 6

Moore 44, Putnam North 17

Mooreland 46, Beaver 6

Morrison 28, Yale 8

Mounds 36, Warner 8

Mount St. Mary 17, Oklahoma Centennial 14

Muskogee 43, Bixby 42

Newcastle 31, Chickasha 13

Noble 35, Coweta 31

Norman North 54, Mustang 9

Oaks 42, Gans 26

OKC Patriots 64, Destiny Christian 0

Okeene 27, Hooker 16

Okemah 34, Wewoka 27

Oklahoma Christian Academy 70, Wellston 14

Oklahoma Christian School 14, Blackwell 6

Oklahoma Union 56, Caney Valley 22

Okmulgee 25, Checotah 6

Oologah 48, Catoosa 7

Panama 42, Valliant 28

Paoli 48, Bowlegs 0

Pawnee 35, Drumright 12

Perry 55, Newkirk 19

Piedmont 26, Eisenhower 12

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 42, Geary 34, OT

Plainview 41, Pauls Valley 12

Pocola 32, Gore 0

Pond Creek-Hunter 38, Regent Prep 6

Porum 42, South Coffeyville 40

Poteau 31, Fort Gibson 21

Purcell 25, Marlow 20

Putnam West 10, Stillwater 7

Rejoice Christian School 49, Quapaw 8

Salina 36, Kansas 19

Sallisaw 58, Tulsa Rogers 7

Sand Springs 30, Yukon 14

Savanna 41, Central Sallisaw 21

Seiling 56, Garber 0

Sequoyah Tahlequah 34, Westville 11

Skiatook 39, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 0

Snyder 30, Central High 16

Southmoore 58, Edmond North 28

Southwest Covenant 43, Mountain View-Gotebo 16

Sperry 43, Verdigris 40

Spiro 35, Wilburton 21

Stigler 22, Roland 14

Sulphur 53, Lone Grove 14

Summit Christian 48, Liberty 29

Talihina 52, Quinton 13

Thackerville 62, Sasakwa 12

Timberlake 58, Balko 22

Tipton 56, Temple 8

Tishomingo 25, Stratford 22

Tonkawa 48, Pawhuska 28

Tuttle 55, Central 38

Tyrone 58, Sharon-Mutual 12

Union 59, Owasso 3

Velma-Alma 6, Empire 0

Vian 44, Holdenville 6

Victory Christian 56, Ketchum 14

Wagoner 69, Miami 0

Walters 28, Dibble 24

Watts 52, Prue 24

Waukomis 48, Canton 0

Wayne 21, Wynnewood 7

Weleetka 44, Allen 8

Woodward 47, OKC Northwest 14

Wright Christian 24, Immanuel Lutheran 12

Wyandotte 26, Nowata 0

