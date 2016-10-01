Caddo uses big plays and defensive stands for victory

CADDO – A couple of big defensive stands proved vital and Caddo got two long touchdown runs late to put away Waurika, 32-16, to close out non-district gridiron action Friday night at Bruin Field.

Quarterback Colton Ledford led the charge with a pair of scoring runs and a touchdown pass as well as Caddo improved to 3-2 on the season.

“In the first half we were struggling a little on offense because they were bringing a lot of pressure at us,” head coach Jeremy Proctor commented. “We finally got settled down but our defense did a good job of keeping it even. They stepped and got after them early and never let up.”

After a scoreless first stanza, the Bruins finally got on the scoreboard thanks to special teams when they blocked a punt which Matthew Jenkins picked up returned for a Caddo touchdown and 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the quarter.

Waurika immediately answered with a long touchdown run to go ahead 8-6, but the Bruins were able to put together a nice drive just before the half and cash in a Ledford scoring toss to Jonathun Atwood that put Caddo in front 14-8 with only eight seconds remaining before halftime.

“It looked like we had some momentum in the second quarter but got some penalties,” Proctor added. “Those things happen in a game. I told the kids to just keep playing. We got in at halftime and made some adjustments personnel-wise that really helped. We went with some quicker guys to put pressure on them.

“Their quarterback was really the key. He was very shifty and they kept trying to spread things out and let him work. We adjusted to that and I was really proud of the way our boys responded.”

Caddo carried the momentum out of the locker room by quickly adding another touchdown with a long scoring run from Ledford for a 20-8 Bruin lead.

Later in the quarter might have been the biggest key to the Caddo victory as the hosts came up with a huge goal line stands which turned the Eagles away empty handed.

Waurika did manage to cut into the Caddo lead with a long drive that was capped by a short touchdown run with 7:18 left in the fourth, trimming the margin to 20-16.

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to slam the door shut as Hawkins took off on a long scoring run to make it a two-score game at 26-16 and Ledford also chipped in a long touchdown run in the final minutes for the last Caddo touchdown.

“Our offensive line did a nice job stepping it up and blocking tonight,” Proctor said. “Mitch Nickels had a great game at nose guard and Michael Usrey did a very good job at center. I am very proud of the way the boys stuck with it even through some adversity at times tonight.

“We’ve got districts starting next week with Maud and they throw the ball just like Waurika did. This was a really good test for our secondary tonight because we are going to get some balls thrown at us next week for sure.”

