Special teams key Lion Homecoming victory over Glenpool

For the past two weeks special teams miscues proved costly for the Durant Lions, putting them in too big a hole to overcome.

Friday night the proverbial shoe was on the other foot as Durant took advantage of special teams to build an early lead before cruising to a 34-7 Homecoming win over Glenpool at Paul Laird Field.

The victory snapped a three-game losing skid but more importantly helped the Lions even their District 5A-3 record at 1-1.

“It was nice to get those big plays in special teams go our way for a change,” head coach Randy Matthews said afterward. “Our defense did a good job of continuing to create opportunities. They were flying around and making plays. They were solid most of the night even though we were still having to adapt to some injuries.”

After struggling to score points during their three-game skid, the Lions didn’t waste any time breaking the ice as Jaston Daniels fielded a short kick, found an opening and rumbled 77 yards to paydirt with the opening kickoff. Dax Chapman’s extra point put the Lions up 7-0 just 15 second into the game.

Glenpool was held in check on its initial possession and Durant put together its best march of the evening, covering 67 in four plays that culminated on a Tre Harper five-yard scoring blast.

Up 14-0 less than three minutes into the contest it looked like the Lions would romp to victory but the offense continued to sputter.

The Lion defense continued to control things before the special teams got on the board again on the first play of the second quarter.

Glenpool’s snap on 4th and long sailed past the punter deep into Warrior territory and Jared Iscimenler was able to fall on it in the end zone for a Lion touchdown and 21-0 advantage.

Special teams were the story again before the end of the half when Matthew Knox returned a punt to the Glenpool 15 yard line. Four plays later Kolby Blake punched it across from the two and Durant held a 28-0 lead at the break although they totaled just 116 yards.

The story however was the defense, which held the Warriors to just 12 yards on 30 first half snaps.

Durant’s offense finally found a little spark late the third stanza as the Lions were set up with outstanding field position again after a defensive stand.

Brandon Davis snagged a deflected pass in the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown from Cade Buchanan that extended the lead to 34-0.

Glenpool broke the shutout with a 56-yard scoring march that ended on Caleb BigPond’s seven-yard touchdown burst, but that proved to be a big chunk of the Warriors’ 188 total yards for the contest.

Offensively the Lions ended with 180 total yards, including 152 on the ground.

Harper ended with 97 yards on 15 carries, setting out the entire second half with what the DHS head coach called a minor hand injury that shouldn’t cause him any difficulty for next week.

Kolby Blake stepped up with 51 yards on 11 second half carries in addition to his work on defense where he led the Lions with 13 unofficial tackles, including four for losses.

“We’ve changed some things around and are still adapting,” Matthews added. “It’s still a little frustrating that we are not moving the ball as well as we would like. We just have to keep working on executing better.”

The Lions head back on the road next week for an important contest with Tulsa East Central before what is shaping up to be a pivotal three-game stretch run.

In crucial district contests on Friday night, Noble scored in the final minute to rally past Coweta, 35-31, and McAlester won a double overtime slugfest with Shawnee, 54-53, on a missed two-point conversion by the Wolves.

District 5A-3 Standings

Through Friday

McAlester 2-0

Coweta 1-1

Durant 1-1

Glenpool 1-1

Noble 1-1

Shawnee 1-1

Tulsa Edison 1-1

Tulsa East Central 0-2

This Week’s Scores

Durant 34, Glenpool 7

Tulsa Edison 26, Tulsa East Central 7

McAlester 54, Shawnee 53 (2 OT)

Noble 35, Coweta 31

Next Week’s Games

Durant at Tulsa East Central

Shawnee at Coweta

Noble at Glenpool

Tulsa Edison at McAlester

Sophomore Landon Tubbs makes a tackle as Jared Iscimenler moves in to assist during Homecoming game action Friday night. The Lion defense came up with a big effort in a 34-7 win over Glenpool. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DFB-45a-60a.jpg Sophomore Landon Tubbs makes a tackle as Jared Iscimenler moves in to assist during Homecoming game action Friday night. The Lion defense came up with a big effort in a 34-7 win over Glenpool. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat Durant’s Parker Morgan gets to Glenpool quarterback Colton Kane just as he unloads the football Friday night. The Lions picked up a crucial district win at home with a 34-7 decision over the Warriors. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DFB-51a.jpg Durant’s Parker Morgan gets to Glenpool quarterback Colton Kane just as he unloads the football Friday night. The Lions picked up a crucial district win at home with a 34-7 decision over the Warriors. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat