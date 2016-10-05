Silo opens state baseball and softball tourneys Thursday

The Silo Lady Rebels and Rebels open fall state tournament play on Thursday in the Oklahoma City area, facing two teams they are fairly familiar with.

On the softball diamond the third-ranked Lady Rebels take on Wister in Class 2A fast pitch first round play at 11 a.m. at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium.

The teams have met twice already this season with Silo winning both meetings. The Lady Rebels notched a 6-5 in the Rock Creek tournament back in early August and then dispatched the Lady Wildcats, 6-1, in the most recent contest on September 16.

The Lady Rebels, 28-8 on the year, turned back Howe twice to claim their home regional title while Wister made a clean sweep of Fairland, Panama and Central Sallisaw in its regional. The Lady Wildcats enter the tournament with a 26-9 record.

Thursday’s game will be played on Field 1 at Hall of Fame Stadium with the victor challenging the Latta-Drumright winner on Friday at 1:30 as well.

Silo faces off with Oktaha in the Class A baseball opening round tilt at 4 p.m. on the turf in Mustang. The two have met a handful of times in state tournament competition as well as last spring during the regular season.

The fifth-ranked Rebels have been dominant on the mound down the stretch, including throwing a pair of shutouts en route to the regional championship last week at Fort Cobb-Broxton to up their record to 26-5 on the season.

Oktaha advanced through the loser’s bracket of it’s ultra-tough regional at Dale last weekend. The Tigers edged Dale, 6-5, in round one before falling to Binger-Oney, 6-1. They bounced back with an 11-1 run rule over the host Pirates to advance.

The sixth-rated Tigers, now sporting a 25-5 record, are coached by former Southeastern standout Kevin Rodden and have an experienced lineup loaded with juniors.

Thursday’s winner will meet either top-ranked Tushka or Stonewall in the semifinals on Friday.

