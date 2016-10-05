Lions visit grieving East Central on Friday

After a couple of down seasons by its standards, the Tulsa East Central football program finally hit rock bottom a year ago with a winless campaign.

During the off-season East Central administration began the process of turning things around by going back to its roots in hiring Kevin Gordon to lead the football program, its third head coach in the past three seasons.

Gordon was the school’s popular defensive coordinator during a highly successful run from 2007-2011 during which the Cardinals compiled a spectacular record of 51-10. For the past four years he had been the head coach and athletic director at Okmulgee.

It looked like Gordon might have East Central on the way back in preseason camp and scrimmages before tragedy rocked not only the football program but also the entire school.

Just days before their season opener starting linebacker and team captain Marquis Mullins was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. Mullins was riding in the back of an SUV when a flurry of bullets rang out, one striking and killing the football standout.

Three days later, minus what many considered their inspirational senior leader, the Cardinals had to step on the field for their first game, losing to Collinsville, 47-0. One week later, a day before the 17-year-old’s funeral service was held, East Central fell to Claremore, 47-6.

Following the funeral of their fallen brother the Cardinals had an off week to cope and regroup. The still saddened group was more competitive in losses to Skiatook (49-27) and Shawnee (54-27) before dropping a 26-7 decision to Tulsa Edison a week ago.

That’s 13 straight losses for a prideful program that was at the pinnacle of Class 5A football just a half dozen years ago but is currently reeling, largely for reasons far beyond their control.

The defense has obviously struggled without their captain and leading tackler, yielding more than 44 points per game on average – something the defensive-minded Gordon would have never envisioned when he took the job. But he also has had his hands full trying to teach other lessons of life to a group of grieving young men that are still wondering why only a month later.

He’s had to be counselor and father figure as much as a coach over the last five weeks.

You can imagine it will be an emotional night Friday when the Cardinals host Durant for Homecoming.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 at the East Side Sports Complex.