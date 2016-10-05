Best Autumn Rivalry Deals in Big Antlers, Not Pigskins

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s supposed to be a little gridiron skirmish happening this weekend to the south of the Red River in downtown Dallas.

At stake are the coveted Red River bragging rights for the next year about who has the better football program, either Texas or Oklahoma.

Do keep in mind that the winner of the Red River Showdown isn’t the only matter of concern this weekend on a lot of folk’s mind.

Especially if they wear Mossy Oak or Realtree camouflage and climb up into a treestand on either side of the border stream.

Which leads to a fun Red River Rivalry question – who has the better big whitetail hunting opportunities, deer hunters on the Longhorn side of the Red River or those climbing into treestands on the Sooner side?

To be sure, Texas is a top-end program in the deer hunting world with nearly four million whitetails across the vast state, deer that spur on a multi-million dollar hunting industry that sings loudly thanks to more than a half a million hunters chasing bucks each year.

The birthplace of many of the modern deer management ideas that are practiced around the country these days, the Lone Star State is one of the best spots to go to if a so-called “book buck” is the goal.

(Editor’s Note: For admission into the Boone and Crockett Club all-time records, a buck must net score at least 170-inches (typical) or 195-inches (non-typical). For admission into the bowhunting record book maintained by the Pope & Young Club, the minimum net numbers are 125-inches (typical) and 155-inches (non-typical).)

How solid is Texas in the “book buck” department? According to a poster put out by the Quality Deer Management Association (www.qdma.com ) a few years ago, Texas is the ninth best state in the country with a total of 1,176 such bucks being reported. Of that number, 747 were entered into the P&Y records while 429 were entered into the B&C book.

How about Oklahoma? The Sooner State checks in at a very respectable 18th place overall in terms of getting a “book buck” with a total of 350 such bucks reported. Of that figure, 224 were in the Pope & Young archery record book while 126 are in the B&C book.

What’s the bottom line here? While Texas admittedly has some of the best deer hunting in the nation, Oklahoma isn’t too shabby either, especially considering the much smaller size of the Sooner State.

Add the state’s whitetail entries into the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Cy Curtis Program and it becomes even more apparent that when it comes to whitetails, the Sooner State has plenty of big buck magic.

For instance, take a peek at the current listing of Oklahoma’s Top 5 typical bucks, a record book run that starts off with the current Cy Curtis state record, a 194 0/8-inch gun season buck featuring 13-points. That Pushmataha County benchmark buck was taken on 11-28-2007 by Tuskahoma hunter John Ehmer.

That deer was tagged just 10 days after Glenpool’s Jason Boyett had tagged a short-lived state record buck of 192 5/8-inches, a deer also taken by gun in Pushmataha County on 11-18-2007.

Incidentally, Boyett’s buck, which sported a total of 21-points and had a gross score of 236 3/8-inches, still ranks #79 in the 13th edition of the Boone & Crockett Club’s Records of North American Big Game. (Editor’s Note: Ehmer’s deer wasn’t entered into the B&C program).

Still on the subject of typicals, don’t forget Claremore bowhunter Wade Ward, who arrowed a fantastic Cy Curtis archery buck on 1-11-2011while hunting in Rogers County, a 14-point monster that featured a net score of 188 4/8-inches.

That buck overtook the most famous local whitetail, a 16-point bruiser that featured a gross typical score of 199 2/8-inches and a net score of 185 6/8-inches. That buck, the former B&C Oklahoma state record typical, was killed by Atoka County game warden Larry Luman as he hunted in northern Bryan County on 11-21-1997.

Finally, there is Carrollton, Texas bowhunter Troy Thompson and the 183 4/8-inch 15-point typical buck that he arrowed on 11-12-2004 while bowhunting in Beaver County.

What about the non-typical side of things? Well, the Sooner State has plenty of big buck magic there too.

In fact, the current Oklahoma Top 5 in that department starts off with Mike Crossland’s Tillman County monster, a 248 6/8 inch bruiser that is the current Cy Curtis state record. Crossland’s giant was taken on 11-19-2004 with a gun and remains the state’s No. 1 non-typical.

The state’s No. 2 non-typical hails from nearby Johnston County, a 247 2/8-inch Boone & Crockett monster with 30 scorable points. That buck, which still ranks #104 all-time in the B&C listings, was tagged by Bill Foster in 1970.

(Editor’s Note: Since the Foster buck was taken prior to the inception of the Cy Curtis Program in 1972, the buck isn’t listed on the program’s official ODWC data base at www.wildlifedepartment.com).

Next up is the third ranking non-typical buck for Oklahoma, a 38-point monster that scores 244 1/8 inches. The Lincoln County monarch, which has a gross score of 276 7/8 inches, was downed near the Deep Fork River on 11-20-2012 by Oklahoma City hunter Mauricio DeLoera Hernandez.

Fourth on the Oklahoma non-typical list is a 240 3/8 inch buck, a 19-pointer taken with a gun on 11-23-03 in Hughes County by David Lambert of Newalla.

And finally, the Sooner State’s Top 5 non-typical list is rounded out by Cresent hunter David Wolf’s 239 5/8 inch net monster, a Logan County firearms buck with 26 points that was tagged on 11-26-2014.

Why such a preponderance of huge typical and non-typical bucks scattered across the state of Oklahoma?

First of all, there are plenty of good free-range genetics found throughout most of the state.

Second, in many portions of the state, a wide variety of non high-fenced top-end habitat can also be found. That habitat ranges from mountainous forests and deeply timbered bottomlands in the east to woodlots bordering grain fields in the center of the state to brush choked creek bottoms and draws out west. In short, Oklahoma has all of the protein-rich groceries necessary to produce top-end bucks.

And finally, like many of the other best big buck states in the American Midwest, Oklahoma’s bucks have a chance to grow to maturity thanks to a gun deer season that is somewhat brief (from Nov. 19 to Dec. 4 this year) while falling behind the main rut.

What about the Sooner State muzzleloader season? That nine-day campaign falls just before the rut from Oct. 22-30 this year.

In other words, without a lengthy firearms season during the peak of the rut, a good number of big mature bucks manage to slip through the cracks every year in the Sooner State. And those big bucks that do have a good chance to reach old age and premium antler size.

So the bottom line here is that while Texas might be pretty good when it comes to big buck hunting action, the Bevo backers have nothing on their deer hunting counterparts that live to the north of the Red River.

Sooner State deer hunters who love the crimson and creme while hunting in a whitetail rich state that is about as good as any a hunter can hope to find anywhere in the country.

No matter who wins the 2016 Red River Showdown in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

