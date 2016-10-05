Lady Lions take 7th in power-packed Denison Meet

DENISON, Texas – Competing against powerhouse cross country programs from all over the northern Metroplex, Durant had several solid finishes in the Denison Invitational, nicknamed “The Beast” on Saturday.

Next up for the high school teams is a visit to the Owasso Meet at Mohawk Park in north Tulsa, which could be a preview of the upcoming regional competition.

“It was a tough course but the kids always have fun when we run at Denison,” Durant coach Amanda Reynolds said. “It was a very competitive meet that included powerhouse Allen, the McKinney schools, Denison and Denton. It was the biggest meet we have attended with hundreds of runners so we competed very well to get the places we did.

“We’ve got three weeks until regionals so we have a lot of work to do in the meantime to get to where we need to be in order qualify for state.”

Durant’s varsity girls took seventh in the 15-team field led by Regan Ramos and Kylee Reed, who placed 19th and 20th individually with times of 22:04.06 and 22:04.90 respectively.

Jenny Terron added a 29th place showing in 22:37, Jacy Springer was 42nd in 23:07 with Catie McCraw right with her in 43rd with the same time. Adrian Tucker finished 45h at 23:45 and Val Orozco ran a personal-best 23:50 to end 59th.

The Lady Lions had several other placers in the 5K event with Kendall Cordell, 64th in 24:07; Haleigh Patrick, 66th at 24:09; Cassie Bisson, 67th in 24:15; Carlie Cordell, 73rd in 24:40; Jennifer Monroy, 75th at 24:44; Nakayla Arguelles, 79th in 24:52 (personal best); and Morgan Patrick, 83rd in 25:23.

Durant had the first place team in the 2-mile JV girls competition spurred by Top 10 finishes from Madilyn Rhynes, Kenslie Clark and Madilyn Scott.

Rhynes placed fourth in 15:31, Clark was ninth at 16:18 and Scott took 10th with a time of 16:28.

Evelyn Wilkerson contributed a 12th place effort of 16:39, Abigail Austin was 22nd in 18:10 and Makenna Lehr checked in 24th at 19:12.

On the boys side, Durant’s varsity Lions claimed 11th in the team standings fueled by Jose Vazquez in 16th place overall.

Cody Hicks added a 60th place effort in 19:38, Nick Orozco was 62nd at 19:42 and Caden Orlando clocked in 74th at 20:04. Other Lion finishers were J.D. Youngblood, 78th in 20:11; Dakota Wallace, 87th at 20:36; and Bentley Shattuck, 89th in 20:49.

The Lions’ junior varsity finished fifth in its division with several personal best marks.

Dominic Wynn led the way for Durant, placing 28th in 20:28. Jessie Barker took 37th in 20:45, Jose Hernandez added a 43rd with a personal best mark of 21:09 while Connor Hall checked in 45th at 21:14.

Several other DHS runners had solid performances, including Dillon Bachmann, 64th in 21:45 (personal best); Alex Stacey, 67th at 21:53 (personal best); Alex Shastid, 86th in 22:33 (personal best); James Ratliff, 102nd in 23:35 (personal best); and Noe Villegas, 103rd at 23:36.

Durant’s other finishers were Blake Burkhalter, 114th in 24:45 (personal best); Timothy Aliazas, 116th in 24:56 (personal best); Stephen Marcum, 120th at 25:49 (personal best); Peyton Hayes, 126th in 27:33; Aaron Latham, 128th in 29:05; and Blaine Bonham, 131st in 31:56.

In the middle school competition, Durant had good showings as well for both the girls and boys.

Topping the girls finishers was Riley Nguyen, taking 37th in 16:12. Katin Nguyen chipped in a 44th place finish in 16:50, Laken Seeton was 45th in 16:54, Petra Gorges claimed 48th at 16:58 with Jordan Wood taking 61st in 18:03.

The young Lady Lions added a 66th place finish by Aliyah Tomlinson in 18:24 along with Hailey Weaver, who was 72nd in 18:56. Presli Williams notched an 82nd place finish in 20:40, Mallorie Norton was 87th at 20:50 and Caitlyn Hall took 98th in 26:08.

Durant Middle School’s boys got a pair of Top 20 finishes with Dawson Reed taking eighth in 12:51 and Cory Hicks placing 15th at 13:29.

Other Lion placers were Breydon Heflin, 37th in 15:07; Dawson Bowman, 64th at 16:19; Carter Womble, 81st in 17:33; Damein Kemp, 83rd in 18:18; Miguel Vasquez, 89th at 20:09; and Johnathan St. Clair, 96th in 25:31.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Durant’s JV girls squad took first place in their 2 mile competition at Denison on Saturday. Members were Makenna Lehr, Madilyn Rhynes, Abigail Austin, Kenslie Clark, Patience Brown, Madilyn Scott and Evelyn Wilkerson. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_JVcrossgirls.jpg Durant’s JV girls squad took first place in their 2 mile competition at Denison on Saturday. Members were Makenna Lehr, Madilyn Rhynes, Abigail Austin, Kenslie Clark, Patience Brown, Madilyn Scott and Evelyn Wilkerson. Submitted photo The Lions’ JV boys group placed fifth in the rugged Denison Invitational Saturday. Runners included Jose Hernandez, Aaron Latham, Timothy Aliazas, Alex Stacey, Dominic Wynn, Blaine Bonham, Dillon Bachmann, Alex Shastid, Connor Hall, Jessie Barker, Peyton Hayes, Stephen Marcum, Blake Burkhalter, Noe Villegas and James Ratliff. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_JVboyscross.jpg The Lions’ JV boys group placed fifth in the rugged Denison Invitational Saturday. Runners included Jose Hernandez, Aaron Latham, Timothy Aliazas, Alex Stacey, Dominic Wynn, Blaine Bonham, Dillon Bachmann, Alex Shastid, Connor Hall, Jessie Barker, Peyton Hayes, Stephen Marcum, Blake Burkhalter, Noe Villegas and James Ratliff. Submitted photo