Kolby Blake named Vyve Player of the Week

SHAWNEE — Durant senior running back/linebacker Kolby Blake was named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his outstanding play in the Lions 34-7 win over Glenpool Friday night.

Blake led a strong defensive effort with 13 tackles, four for losses and chipped in on the offensive side with 51 yards and a touchdown rushing against the Warriors.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week five, that player is Durant’s Kolby Blake.

“Vyve is very proud of the high school football programs in the communities we serve,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “And we are equally proud of Durant’s Kolby Blake as this week’s Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week.”

