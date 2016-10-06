Caddo travels to Maud for district opener

Preseason favorite Caddo takes a 3-2 record and a two-game winning streak into Friday’s B-5 district opener at Maud. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.

The Bruins defense continues to improve after early season losses to Wetumka and Thackerville. At home versus Waurika last week Caddo held the Eagles to just 16 points, well under their 39-point scoring average.

Junior defensive end Matthew Jenkins, 6-2, 240, led the Bruin defensive unit with 12 solo tackles, four of which resulted in lost yardage. Jenkins also turned an important turnover into six points.

“He is a big junior for us and has started since he was a freshman,” Caddo head coach Jeremy Proctor said of Jenkins. “We knew he had a big game coming up and this was it for him. It was really good timing. He blocked a punt. It bounced right into his hands and he went (36 yards) for a touchdown. It was a huge turnaround for the team. You must have big plays to get motivated sometimes.”

Daniel Stone also helped out with 11 solo tackles and Jonathun Atwood intercepted a Waurika pass in the victory.

Offensively, quarterback Colton Ledford and running back Daniel Hawkins turned in strong games, as usual. Ledford ran for 87 yards and threw for 108 yards and touchdown. He also punted the Eagles deep in their own territory on three different occasion. Hawkins scored one touchdown and ran for 112 yards pushing his season rushing total to 708. He also caught three passes for 73 yards.

This week’s foe has mercy-ruled Bowlegs, 46-0, Sasakwa, 56-8, Paoli, 54-8, and Wilson, 64-18. But, Maud, 4-1 under Bruce Harrell in his 11th season, flunked its big out of district test in a 68-22 mercy-rule flattening at home by Weleetka.

The Tiger aerial attack is directed by Kash Bodkin, 6-4, 185. The senior flinger passed for a whopping 472 yards and eight touchdowns in last week’s pounding of Wilson.

Bodkin completed 19 of 23 passes with four of the scoring hook ups going to senior Devon Reid, 5-11, 175. Sophomore Braylen Brewer, 6-0, 150, and senior Caleb Troxell, 6-0, 160, caught two touchdown passes each in the Wilson win. Brewer finished the night with six receptions for 193 yards.

“They really spread you out in all kinds of different formations,” said Proctor in describing the Maud passing offense. “But, even versus Weleetka, who I think is a top five team in the state, they scored 22 points on them just through the air. They only ran the ball 10 times. We are going to have our secondary challenged this week. We will have to step it up.”

Maud is a program longtime Caddo fans will remember.

“We use to play them back when we were in 11-man,” Proctor added. “Now, they’ve gone to eight-man and they’ve even gone from Class C to Class B in the last 10 years. They’ve always been right there and in the playoffs. It’s interesting to get them back in our district. It feels like old school to me because we used to play them back when we were in school.”

Following this week’s road game, Caddo returns to Bruin Field next Friday night to host Macomb in the annual Homecoming game.

Jim Reagan is Sports Director at KLBC/KSEO Radio in Durant

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 7 Justin Hopper

or 8 Steven Crawford

OL 14 Zayne Pierce

C 60 Michael Usrey

OL 71 Matthew Jenkins

QB 12 Colton Ledford

TE 22 Daniel Stone

FB 20 Clayton Holbrook

RB 10 Daniel Hawkins

Defense

DE 71 Matthew Jenkins

NG 60 Michael Usrey

DL 14 Zayne Pierce

LB 22 Daniel Stone

LB 20 Clayton Holbrook

CB 8 Steven Crawford

or 7 Justin Hopper

CB 10 Daniel Hawkins

FS 12 Colton Ledford

