Lady Lions bomb regional foes

Just by watching the opening day of the Class 5A fast pitch regional at Durant High School, most observers would probably be surprised the Durant Lady Lions had hit just 23 home runs in 36 contests.

Wednesday they looked more like the Bronx Bombers with a homer barrage en route to a pair of victories.

Durant blasted a pair of long balls in an opening 11-0 run rule win over Bishop Kelley and then followed with four homers (including one of the inside-the-park variety) to dispatch Grove, 6-1.

The Lady Lions now await the winner of a morning contest between Bishop Kelley and Grove for a high noon tilt today looking for their third consecutive regional title.

Durant 11, Bishop Kelley 0

Kelley had no answer for Durant senior first baseman Destinee Lewis, who notched four hits, including a pair of two-run bombs to spur the Lady Lions to the easy win.

Not to be overshadowed was the pitching of Sydney Hampton, who retired all 15 Lady Comets she faced in order for a perfect game in the circle. She struck out 11 of those hitters.

Durant roared out to a 3-0 lead in the opening stanza, doing all its damage with two outs as Lewis, Tristyn Hamilton and Shayla Harper all singled.

The Lady Lions opened it in the second, pushing across five more runs with four hits. Hampton’s two-run single got it rolling and Lewis drilled a two RBI laser over the centerfield wall. Hannah Hime also contributed a run-scoring hit. Harper and Hime teamed for another tally in the fourth with back-to-back doubles.

Durant finally ended it in the fifth as Hampton opened with a double and Lewis lofted a towering fly over the rightfield wall for the game-ender. Hampton, Harper and Hime had two hits each.

Durant 6, Grove 1

The Lady Lions broke a scoreless deadlock in the third when Morgan smashed a solo home run over the leftfield wall to start the inning. One batter later Lewis followed suit with a solo blast to centerfield.

That’s how it remained until the bottom of the fourth when Grove got a double, single and sacrifice fly for a run but that proved to be all Hampton would surrender. The visitors threatened again in the fifth after a leadoff double before Hampton slammed the door to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Durant opened some breathing room and put it completely away in the sixth with a four-run uprising.

Hime ignited the rally with a one-out double and then rode home on a big single from Rachel Lamb. Morgan then belted another two-run home run and Hampton followed with a smash down the right field line and into the corner that allowed her to circle the bases for an inside-the-park homer.

“Sydney pitched well,” head coach Aaron Mullens added. “She did a fantastic job of keeping them off balance and worked out of some stressful innings. Rachel Lamb had a really big hit for us as well.”

The Lady Lions got two hits apiece from Hampton, Hime and Morgan to fuel the offense. Hampton went the distance on the rubber, scattering six hits while striking out 10.

Sophomore Haley Morgan slides into second base during the first inning Wednesday night against Grove in the regional tournament. Morgan blasted a pair of home runs to help the Lady Lions to a 6-1 victory and berth in the Class 5A regional championship. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_MorganSlide.jpg Sophomore Haley Morgan slides into second base during the first inning Wednesday night against Grove in the regional tournament. Morgan blasted a pair of home runs to help the Lady Lions to a 6-1 victory and berth in the Class 5A regional championship. Durant’s Taylor Russell (left) and Destinee Lewis (right) talk strategy with pitcher Sydney Hampton between innings Wednesday night. Lewis smashed three home runs on the day while Hampton contributed a perfect game in the opener and inside-the-park homer in the nightcap. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LadyLions.jpg Durant’s Taylor Russell (left) and Destinee Lewis (right) talk strategy with pitcher Sydney Hampton between innings Wednesday night. Lewis smashed three home runs on the day while Hampton contributed a perfect game in the opener and inside-the-park homer in the nightcap.