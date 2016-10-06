Despite setback Southeastern still stacks up well in GAC

It’s always a dark and stormy night when Southeastern travels to Weatherford and last Saturday afternoon was no exception.

Coach Bo Atterberry’s gridders are unbeaten at 3-2. Southeastern has won three games and lost two. The Storm could easily be 5-0 except for self-inflicted wounds.

Nonetheless, Southeastern is now tied for fourth place in the Great American Conference with Ouachita Baptist.

After leading Southwestern 59 minutes and 40 seconds, the Storm dropped a 37-33 decision to the Bulldogs while this week’s home opponent, Northwestern, was knocking off East Central 42-26.

Long-time foes Southeastern and Northwestern (2-3) will square off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field in GAC play.

THE LATEST GAC standings show Harding and Henderson State unbeaten at 5-0.

That will no longer be true by about 5 p.m. Saturday as the Harding Bisons visit the Henderson State Reddies for a 2 p.m. kickoff in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

Southern Arkansas is alone in third place at 4-1 with SE and Ouachita Baptist knotted at 3-2.

Arkansas Tech, Arkansas-Monticello, Northwestern and Oklahoma Baptist are 2-3 each with East Central and Southwestern 1-4 and Southern Nazarene winless at 0-5.

THIS WEEK’S schedule features two games starting at 1 p.m., three kicking off one hour later and one beginning at 6.

Southern Nazarene hosts Arkansas-Monticello and Ouachita Baptist is home to Arkansas Tech in the early games.

The 2 p.m. kickoffs will have Southeastern hosting Northwestern, Harding visiting Henderson State and Southern Arkansas on the road at Oklahoma Baptist.

Southwestern travels to East Central in the late game.

The GAC Game of the Week will have Harding (5-0, No. 16) at Henderson State (5-0, No. 5).

LAST WEEK’S scores:

Southeastern fell 37-33 at Southwestern; Northwestern defeated East Central 42-26 in Alva; Arkansas-Monticello 31-27 over Oklahoma Baptist in Monticello; Southern Nazarene fell 37-20 to Southern Arkansas in Magnolia; Harding topped Ouachita Baptist 24-20 in Searcy and Henderson State knocked off Arkansas Tech 27-20 in Russellville.

TEAM STATISTICS show a mirror image in scoring between the Savage Storm and the Rangers of Northwestern.

The Savage Storm have scored 176 points for 35.2 points per game and Northwestern checks in at 172 points and 34.4 points per game.

Southeastern has an edge in rushing at 196.8 yards per game on 984 total yards with an average of 4.6 yards per carry. Northwestern has a total of 527 yards on the ground for 3.2 per carry and 105.4 per game.

Passing is tilted heavily toward the Rangers with 337.8 yards per game, 1,689 total and 14.3 yards per catch. The Storm has passed for 1,078 yards with 11.8 per catch and 215.6 yards per game.

Total offense tightens up with a slight edge to Northwestern. The Rangers average 443.2 yards per game with a total of 2,216 and a 6.1 average per play.

Southeastern checks in at 412.4 yards per game on 2,062 total yards and 5.9 yards per play.

INDIVIDUAL NUMBERS show Southeastern’s Devlon Wortham the leading rusher at 111.6 yards per game. He has 79 carries for 558 yards and five touchdowns, a 7.1 average per carry and a long run of 58 yards.

Ronnie Green averages 79 yards per game on 90 carries for 395 and six TDs. He averages 4.4 yards per attempt with a long gain of 46 yards.

Anthony Cota, 6-2, 244, junior from Manteca, California, leads Ranger runners with 56 yards per game, a total of 168 yards on 36 carries for one touchdown, an average of 4.7 per try and a long gain of 39 yards.

Jacob Peyton, 5-10, 176, redshirt-freshman from Perkins, Oklahoma, averages 39.4 yards per game with 197 yards on 34 carries, no TDs, 5.8 yards per carry and a long of 32.

Northeastern’s Reid Miller, 6-3, 231, senior from Pampa, Texas, has hit 118 of 197 passes (59.9 percent) for 1,689 yards, five interceptions, 18 touchdowns, a long of 77 yards and 337.8 yards per game.

Southeastern quarterback C.B. Cantwell has completed 91 of 131 passes (69.5 percent) with nine TDs, four picks, 1,078 yards, a long gain of 74 and a 215.6 average per game.

Savage Storm wideout Kaymon Farmer averages 81.5 yards per game on 18 catches for 326 yards, three touchdowns, an average of 18.1 yards per catch and a long gain of 74 yards.

Bryce Steele has 18 catches for 180 yards, four touchdowns, an average of 10 yards per catch, a long of 27 and a game average of 36 yards.

Horatio Smith, 5-9, 163, sophomore from Amarillo, Texas, leads the Rangers with 24 catches for 479 yards, six TDs, 20 yards per catch, a long of 68 and a 95.8 game average.

Arte’ Miura Jr., 5-8, 171, senior from Los Angeles, California, has 22 receptions for 355 yards, two scores, 16.1 per catch, a long of 77 and an average of 71 ypg.

GAME TIME is 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Laird Field when the Savage Storm will host the Northwestern Rangers.

Southeastern has two home games remaining after the Rangers. Arkansas Tech’s Wonder Boys will be here on October 22 and the home finale will see the Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils on November 5.

Harold Harmon is the retired Sports Editor at the Democrat and Sports Information Director at Southeastern and currently writes for the university Communications Department.