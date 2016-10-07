Silo bows out of fast pitch state tourney with 4-1 loss

OKLAHOMA CITY – Errors and strikeouts are not a good combination, especially in the state tournament.

Third-ranked Silo found out the hard way in a 4-1 loss to Wister in the opening round of the Class 2A fast pitch state tournament Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium’s OGE Energy Field. It was just the second fast pitch state appearance in school history.

The Lady Rebels struck out nine times and managed just three hits against a Wister squad they had defeated twice this season, scoring six runs each time. On Thursday, however, they could never quite solve Lady Wildcat senior Hunter Gibson, who continually turned Silo away with runners on base.

“We worked on shortening things up at the plate all week but we just couldn’t get it done, especially with runners on base,” Silo head coach Mike Lawless said. “Striking out as much as we did will get you beat up here (at state). We just weren’t able to get any timely hits.”

Things got off to a good start for the Lady Rebels as Karissa Marshall opened the first inning with a walk and stole second before Gibson fanned two in a row. They still were able to get a run on the board after back-to-back Wister errors.

Despite a pair of walks in the second frame, Silo starting pitcher Whitney Jackson was able to work out of trouble with an inning-ending strikeout with the bases loaded. She wasn’t quite as fortunate in the third however.

Wister picked up two more free passes and cashed in with a two-out single to left by Stevee McMillin which tied the game at 1-1.

That’s how it remained through the middle innings as Gibson retired 14 of 16 Silo batters after Olivia Powell’s single in the second. The only Lady Rebels to reach were Cierra Willman via a hit by pitch and Marshall on a walk before Kearra Martin finally broke the string by beating out an infield single with two outs in the sixth.

By that point Wister had plated three runs, largely due to Silo miscues.

The Lady Wildcats cashed in three Silo errors in the fifth inning to score twice with the only hits on a Gibson bunt and bouncing single up the middle from Kenlie Duvall with two outs.

Wister added a run for insurance in the sixth when Kenzie Wood doubled to start the inning and eventually scored on a two-out hit by McMillin. That proved to be the Lady Wildcats’ third key hit of the game with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Silo still had life in the bottom of the seventh, getting the first two batters on base with a Crissy Odom sharp single off the glove of the Wister second baseman and an error off a sacrifice bunt from Willman.

With the top of the order up, however, Gibson slammed the door by coaxing a pair of infield pop ups and a ground out to end the comeback bid.

Jackson finished allowing three runs, only one of which was earned, on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks in four and two-third stanzas. Powell worked the final two and one-third innings, surrendering a run on two hits.

The Lady Rebels finish the season at 28-9 while Wister moves on to Friday’s semifinals at 28-9 as well.

Karissa Marshall was safe at second on this head-first slide just under the tag of Wister’s Katie Patterson during the first inning of Thursday’s state tournament. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_MarshallSteal.jpg Karissa Marshall was safe at second on this head-first slide just under the tag of Wister’s Katie Patterson during the first inning of Thursday’s state tournament. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Silo pitcher Whitney Jackson delivers a pitch during Thursday’s state tournament opener with Wister. Jackson yielded just one earned run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts in four and two-third innings. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_WhitneyJacksonPitch.jpg Silo pitcher Whitney Jackson delivers a pitch during Thursday’s state tournament opener with Wister. Jackson yielded just one earned run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts in four and two-third innings. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Head coach Mike Lawless confers with his infield during Silo’s state tournament contest Thursday against Wister. The Lady Rebels dropped a 4-1 decision to end the season at 28-9. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LawlessTalk2.jpg Head coach Mike Lawless confers with his infield during Silo’s state tournament contest Thursday against Wister. The Lady Rebels dropped a 4-1 decision to end the season at 28-9. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat