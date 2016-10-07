Rebels fall to late Oktaha surge, 7-4

MUSTANG – As the old saying goes, momentum is a fickle thing and the Silo Rebels are full witness after a wild sixth inning Thursday evening.

The fifth-ranked Rebels looked like they had momentum squarely on their side by grabbing a two-run lead but quickly watched it slip away in a 7-4 loss to Oktaha in the opening round of the Class A baseball state tournament at Mustang High School.

Silo ends the season with a 26-6 record while the Tigers, coached by former Southeastern standout Kevin Rodden, continue on to the semifinals today at 26-5. Earlier in the day Fort Cobb-Broxton stunned Binger-Oney, 12-1, while Byng needed extra innings to dispatch Wister, 8-4.

With the game knotted at 2-2 in the top of the sixth it appeared as if Oktaha starter Jake Robbins would continue to hold the Rebel bats in check after retiring the first two batters on ground outs.

Braeden Wright however smacked a sharp single to left and Jake Hamilton followed with a ringing double to the right-centerfield gap. When Tiger first baseman Dru Didway misplayed a grounder off the bat of Trevor Daily allowing both runs to score it appeared the Rebels were firmly in command needing only six outs to advance.

Hamilton, who came on in relief of Wright in the fourth inning, immediately ran into trouble when Dawson Hogner doubled to start the bottom of the frame as momentum began the shift back. Following a walk and stolen base, Kobe Edgar put down a perfect squeeze bunt for a hit and RBI to make it 4-3.

Following a sacrifice bunt to advance runners, the Tigers went for another safety squeeze. They failed to score but Chris Hart reached safely to load the bases.

Hamilton struck out Brayden Rodden for the second out but couldn’t find the strike zone against Brock Rodden issuing a game-tying free pass. Didway then made up for his defensive miscue earlier in the inning with a smash off the centerfield wall to clear the bases and provide the final margin.

Silo took the lead in the first stanza of the contest without the aid of a base hit as Korben Ford was hit by a pitch and eventually raced home on an errant throw by the Oktaha catcher.

Wright, who got the mound start for the Rebels, cruised through the first five batters before a pair of hits in the second inning but got out of the frame unscathed. He wasn’t so fortunate in the third however as Oktaha grabbed the lead with a pair of singles before a big run-scoring double from Matt Erwin.

The Rebels responded in turn when Joyal Savage opened the fourth with a single to left and raced all the way around with the tying run on a Patch Hamilton double over the head of the centerfielder.

He was left stranded at second as Robbins settled in to retire eight straight batters before the Silo uprising in the sixth inning.

Silo was limited to just five hits in the contest with Patch Hamilton coming up with two of those. Savage, Wright and Jake Hamilton all had one hit.

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

Southpaw Braeden Wright got the pitching start on Thursday and worked four-plus innings for the Rebels, giving up a pair of runs against Oktaha. Silo eventually lost 7-4 in the state tournament contest. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_WrightPitch.jpg Southpaw Braeden Wright got the pitching start on Thursday and worked four-plus innings for the Rebels, giving up a pair of runs against Oktaha. Silo eventually lost 7-4 in the state tournament contest. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat First baseman Trevor Daily applies the tag on this pickoff attempt as an Oktaha base runner dives back in during action on Thursday at Mustang. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_RebelPickoff.jpg First baseman Trevor Daily applies the tag on this pickoff attempt as an Oktaha base runner dives back in during action on Thursday at Mustang. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Silo Rebels listen intently to instruction from head coach Billy Jack Bowen between innings on Thursday. The Rebels saw a late lead slip away in a 7-4 loss to Oktaha in the Class A state tournament at Mustang. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_BowenTalk.jpg Silo Rebels listen intently to instruction from head coach Billy Jack Bowen between innings on Thursday. The Rebels saw a late lead slip away in a 7-4 loss to Oktaha in the Class A state tournament at Mustang. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat