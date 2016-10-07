The Two-Minute Warning

Durant at Tulsa East Central

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: East Side Sports Complex (4,000)

Records: Durant 2-3 (1-1 in district), East Central 0-5 (0-2 in district)

Broadcast: 106.3 FM KLBC

Directions: Take Hwy. 75 north to Tulsa. Exit I-44 east and then take East 11th Street exit. Proceed east and stadium will be on the right at East Central High School.

Series History: 10th meeting overall but first since 2007. East Central holds a 7-2 edge in the series that includes only one game decided by less than two touchdowns (a 16-14 East Central win in 1996). One of the Lion victories was a 33-7 playoff win in 1994, which was the last time Durant won a postseason game. In that game the Lions got 118 yards and two touchdowns from Stacy McCarty but it may be most memorable for the fact the only way the Cardinals were able to move the ball with much success against the DHS defense was by way of two fumblerooskis.

Last Meeting: The Cardinals blitzed Durant, 54-7, in the 2007 playoff opener on the way to a state semifinal finish. Durant’s last win in the series was 27-12 in a 1997 district contest.

Last Week: Durant special teams accounted for three touchdowns and the Lions were able to cruise past Glenpool, 34-7, on Homecoming. East Central yielded 237 yards rushing and committed five turnovers in a 26-7 loss to Tulsa Edison. The Cardinal offense also only managed 138 total yards.

Key Players: Durant – RB Tre Harper, QB Cade Buchanan, S Jaston Daniels, LB Kolby Blake; East Central – RB Bruce White, QB Demecos Smith, LB Jarrett Kain, DL Noyah Downing

Notes: The last time these teams met East Central was in the midst of one of the best runs in the state in which they only lost three total games from 2005-2007. The Cardinals have definitely fallen on hard times however in recent years, including their current 13-game losing skid. East Central’s last win was a 29-13 triumph over Collinsville in the final week of the 2014 season. The Cardinals have been reeling, especially defensively, since leading tackler and standout linebacker Marquis Mullins was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting the week of East Central’s first game of the season.