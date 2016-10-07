Lions look to continue winning ways at East Central

Fresh off its first district win of the season, the Durant Lions will look to make it two in a row tonight as they bid for their first road victory of the season at Tulsa East Central.

The Lions are coming off a 34-7 triumph over Glenpool that got them right back in the thick of the District 5A-3 race, currently tied for second place with everyone in the league except McAlester, who is 2-0 and East Central, which is 0-2.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 at Eastside Stadium on the East Central High School campus.

Durant shoots for another fast start like a week ago when the Lions got an opening kickoff return for a touchdown by Jaston Daniels. That proved to be an omen of things to come with the Lions actually putting up three touchdowns thanks to the special teams.

“It’s always great when a player can make a play like that to start a game,” head coach Randy Matthews said of Daniels’ touchdown. “It got everyone fired up, from the guys on our sideline to our crowd.

“The special teams really contributed to some big plays and keys in field position for us. Those are things that we continue to emphasize every week.”

This week the Lions face an East Central club, whose struggles have been well documented.

The Cardinals are currently mired in a 13-game losing streak and are still trying to recover from the sudden death of standout Marquis Mullins in a drive-by shooting just over a month ago.

“You always feel for any school and any community when they have a tragedy like East Central started off the year with,” the DHS head coach stated. “They have a very good team though. It hasn’t shown with wins but if you look at the way they have played on film they have a good team.

“They scored four touchdowns against Shawnee just a couple weeks ago, which just shows what they are capable of. They present a big challenge. Our focus is getting ready to execute and do what we are supposed to do.”

Sophomore Eric Crumb has taken over the reins as starting quarterback and has completed 22 of 46 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target has been fellow sophomore Aaron Stokes with 14 of those receptions for 230 yards and two scores for a 16.4-yard average.

The Cardinals have a quality ground game with senior Bruce White leading the charge with 380 yards on 78 carries. He has one touchdown. Senior Jarrett Kain has been all over the place for the East Central defense with 80 tackles through five games.

“They have a very big offensive and defensive front,” Matthews said. “They run out of the I-formation a lot but can spread it out with some very talented receivers outside.”

Durant will again look to get the running game in gear with Harper back in the lineup after sitting out the second half last week. He has 606 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Kolby Blake has added 140 yards on the ground and a score. Quarterback Cade Buchanan has thrown for 432 yards and three scores.

Defensively, the Lions continue to excel with Daniels the catalyst with 52 tackles while Bryan Usry chips in 49 and Trever Wann 45 stops.

A win this week would be pivotal for Durant to stay in solid playoff contention with a major three-game stretch upcoming.

“We just try to focus one week at a time,” Matthews admitted. “It doesn’t really concern us what other teams are doing right now. We need to go play well on the road just like we started off last week.

“Kids keep showing up every week working hard, playing smarter and playing tougher. We just have to get where we execute on both sides of the ball and keep getting better on special teams. If we do that we still have a chance to reach those goals this team has set.”

Probable Starters

Offense

WR 22 Matthew Knox

WR 86 Brody Morgan

or 2 Brandon Davis

LT 75 Tyler Olive

LG 56 Braden Rudolf

C 64 Cameron Steadman

RG 53 Jacob Gooch

RT 71 Bruen Wood

WR 9 Jeremy Seward

QB 5 Cade Buchanan

FB 7 Dakota Finley

RB 21 Tre Harper

Defense

DE 60 Jared Iscimenler

DT 70 Trever Wann

DT 58 Caleb Kashou

DE 51 Parker Morgan

OLB 8 Kolby Blake

MLB 45 Landon Tubbs

OLB 25 Bryan Usry

CB 22 Matthew Knox

CB 2 Brandon Davis

SS 7 Dakota Finley

FS 13 Jaston Daniels

