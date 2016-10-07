Lady Lions win third straight regional title

Durant will be returning to next week’s Class 5A fast pitch state softball tournament after sweeping through its home regional in convincing fashion. The Lady Lions, who improved 34-5, clinched the state trip with an 11-1 six-inning drubbing of Grove Thursday afternoon.

Grove had no answer for the baffling assortment of pitches thrown by Lady Lion ace hurler Sydney Hampton and a DHS offensive attack that pounded out 28 runs on 38 hits in three regional blowout victories.

In Thursday afternoon’s clincher, Durant struck early and often going ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Senior third baseman Breanna Simmons had the big hit, cranking an opposite field double to right that plated Haley Morgan and Destinee Lewis.

The Lady Ridgerunners, who were also knocked out by DHS in the 2015 regional tourney, cut the Durant lead to 2-1 in the third when second baseman Blaise Redus smacked a solo home run over the left field wall.

Durant added two more runs in the third. Simmons led off with a single and scored on Shayla Harper’s blistering double off the base of the center field wall. Hannah Hime then followed with a triple to right scoring Harper.

Up 4-1, the Lady Lions added another two-spot in the fourth.

Morgan singled, stole second and went to third when the throw was misplayed by the Grove second baseman. Hampton followed with a run-scoring triple. Then Alissa French, who was running for Hampton, scored on a bunt single off the bat of Tristyn Hamilton.

The Lady Lions salted the game away with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Durant’s uprising in the fifth came with two outs. Nicole Jackson walked and went to second on a throwing error. That was followed by an RBI single from Morgan and a run-scoring base hit by Hampton. Simmons then plated Durant’s sixth run with a RBI single, her third run knocked in during the afternoon.

In the sixth, the run rule was on when Harper doubled and scored on a Rachel Lamb single. A Jackson single and walks to Morgan and Hampton eventually led to the 11-1 run rule ending.

Durant socked Grove starting pitcher Katie Bunch for nine runs on 12 hits in five innings of work. The Lady Lions added three more runs on three hits off of reliever Mikalle Paire. Hampton ran her record to 31-3, scattering six hits while striking out five. The senior ace picked up three victories at regionals giving up just three runs in 18 innings of work.

After hitting four home runs during day one of the regional, Durant bashed out 15 hits on Thursday including three doubles and two triples.

“All of the facets of the game came through,” said Durant head coach Aaron Mullens on his team’s regional showing. “Great pitching and our defense was phenomenal. We hit a lot of home runs. Of course, the wind was blowing out the last two days. So that was big for our team. We hit a lot of balls hard and kind of played wall ball a little bit today. It was fun and I know the girls are ready for the next step.”

The next step will be another trip to state. It’ll be the third straight for seniors Hampton, Jackson, Lewis, and Simmons. This group has also helped Durant to qualify to host regional tournaments four years in a row.

“The leadership is what they bring every day to practice,” said Mullens of his senior class. “Practice is where you get better. A lot of people think you get better in games. But you get better in practice and man they practice. That’s why I think our team is so good. We practice so well.”

Mullen’s likes the way his squad has started to mesh recently.

“These last three weeks we’ve really started to click,” he said. “Together. That’s all 18 girls on the team. That’s really big for us. They are doing things together out of school and out of practice and kind of clicking together. That’s really good right now.”

Durant will now look for some success at state.

Two years ago the Lady Lions lost a tough decision to eventual state champ Chickasha. Then last year DHS was knocked out by a Deer Creek club that the Lady Lions had handled easily during the regular season.

“We are 0-2,” Mullens chuckled. “Like they say, maybe the third time is the charm.”

Next week’s Class 5A fast pitch state tournament will be held at the ASA Hall of Fame Stadium complex in Oklahoma City beginning on Thursday. Durant will have a final tune-up game Monday at 5 p.m. facing Class 6A power Moore at Latta High School.

Jim Reagan is Sports Director at KSEO/KLBC Radio in Durant

The Durant Lady Lions pose with their Class 5A regional championship trophy for the third year in a row. The Lady Lions will open state tournament action on Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_RegionalChamps.jpeg The Durant Lady Lions pose with their Class 5A regional championship trophy for the third year in a row. The Lady Lions will open state tournament action on Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Senior Sydney Hampton delivers a strike during Thursday afternoon’s regional championship. Hampton was sensational again, picking up the pitching victory, allowing just four hits, in the Lady Lions’ 11-1 win over Grove. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_HamptonToss.jpeg Senior Sydney Hampton delivers a strike during Thursday afternoon’s regional championship. Hampton was sensational again, picking up the pitching victory, allowing just four hits, in the Lady Lions’ 11-1 win over Grove. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Durant hitters converge with head coach Aaron Mullens and assistant Cody Little during a timeout in the regional championship Thursday. The Lady Lions had a huge offensive performance led by three hits from senior Breanna Simmons in a 15-hit explosion and an 11-1 triumph over Grove. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DHSgroup2.jpeg Durant hitters converge with head coach Aaron Mullens and assistant Cody Little during a timeout in the regional championship Thursday. The Lady Lions had a huge offensive performance led by three hits from senior Breanna Simmons in a 15-hit explosion and an 11-1 triumph over Grove. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography