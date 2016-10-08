Harper, Lions rush past East Central, 35-6

TULSA – Tre Harper rushed for a career-high 267 yards and the Durant Lions rode a dominant defensive effort to a pivotal 35-6 win over Tulsa East Central Friday night at East Side Stadium.

The victory keeps the Lions right in the thick of the District 5A-3 race with a huge three-game stretch looming next.

“It was a big win for us,” head coach Randy Matthews said. “The defense was flying around making plays all night long and gave us a chance to force some things. They just kept the pressure on and creating opportunities for us.”

East Central never got inside the Lion red zone with the exception of a fourth quarter turnover that resulted in the Cardinals’ only points of the night. The Lions yielded just 124 total yards, including 53 on the ground, for their most dominant defensive effort for the season.

Sophomore Landon Tubbs came up with a big game with 10 tackles unofficially, including three for losses, while fellow linebacker Kolby Blake added nine stops.

Despite some early sluggishness by the Durant offense, the defense set the tone from the start by holding the hosts to just 22 yards on 14 first quarter snaps.

Harper provided the kick start to the Lions offensive charge with a 68-yard touchdown burst in the final minute of the first period to put Durant in front 7-0.

Following another defensive stand, the Lions found the rhythm by marching 57 yards in six plays with quarterback Cade Buchanan barreling in from a yard out for the touchdown. Dax Chapman’s extra point made it 14-0 and that’s the way it remained at the half.

The Lions notched 198 yards on the ground before intermission with Harper picking up a whopping 187 of those.

Durant’s defensive dominance continued after the break while the offense tossed in a few wrinkles that helped extend the lead to 35-0 early in the final stanza.

Buchanan capped a 91-yard, 13-play march with a 25-yard scoring toss to Brandon Davis and Harper looked like a pinball on an 11-yard burst to the end zone in the final minute of the third frame.

Cade Ogden then bolted in for a four-yard scoring run early in the fourth after a Matthew Knox interception set the Lions up with great field position at the East Central 23.

“We changed some things around offensively and we are still adapting but a solid running game will travel and that’s exactly what we got tonight,” Matthews said. “Those guys up front did a really good job along with our fullbacks and Tre had a great performance.

“We’re still a little frustrated that we aren’t moving the ball as well as we would like but we were able to mix in a few different wrinkles in the passing game and with a reverse in the second half that helped get us going after shooting ourselves in the foot several times in the first half. It was a good step for us tonight.”

Overall the Lions posted a season-best 331 yards rushing while also getting 54 yards through the air from Buchanan. In addition to Harper’s monster game, Davis added 39 yards on one rush and Blake carried six times for 21 yards.

Blake also chipped in a 16-yard reception while Brady Nichols and Knox contributed one apiece.

Next up for Durant is a home showdown with district favorite and current leader McAlester on Friday at Paul Laird Field. The Buffaloes rolled past Tulsa Edison, 36-7, on Friday night to remain unbeaten in league play at 3-0.

“They (McAlester) have been the district favorite every year since I have been here,” Matthews added. “That’s who the road goes through if you want to be district champs. We’ve still got that goal in front of us.”

In other District 5A-3 action Friday, Coweta picked up a critical 14-7 win over Shawnee while Noble outslugged Glenpool, 48-27.

District 5A-3

McAlester 3-0

Durant 2-1

Noble 2-1

Coweta 2-1

Shawnee 1-2

Glenpool 1-2

Tulsa East Central 0-3

This Week’s Results

Durant 35, Tulsa East Central 6

McAlester 36, Tulsa Edison 7

Coweta 14, Shawnee 7

Noble 48, Glenpool 27

Next Week’s Games

McAlester at Durant

Glenpool at Shawnee

Coweta at Tulsa Edison

Tulsa East Central at Noble

Tre Harper rushed for a career-high 267 yards and scored two touchdowns to help fuel the Lions to a 35-6 road win over Tulsa East Central on Friday night. The Lions are now 2-1 in district play. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Harper1.jpeg Tre Harper rushed for a career-high 267 yards and scored two touchdowns to help fuel the Lions to a 35-6 road win over Tulsa East Central on Friday night. The Lions are now 2-1 in district play. Craig Rennie | Craig Rennie Photography Brandon Davis snagged a 25-yard touchdown pass and also had a 39-yard run to set up a score as the Durant Lions cruised past Tulsa East Central to even their record at 3-3 on Friday night. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Brandon-Davis.jpg Brandon Davis snagged a 25-yard touchdown pass and also had a 39-yard run to set up a score as the Durant Lions cruised past Tulsa East Central to even their record at 3-3 on Friday night. Randy Bruce | Durant Daily Democrat