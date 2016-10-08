Caddo drops nailbiter at Maud in district opener

Missed opportunities and turnovers proved costly for the Caddo Bruins as they dropped a 28-26 nailbiter in Friday’s district opener at Maud.

The loss evens the Bruins’ record at 3-3 on the season.

“It was a very hard fought game against a good opponent,” head coach Jeremy Proctor said afterward. “I thought our guys up front on both the offensive and defensive lines did a great job. We ran the ball effectively most of the night but just had too many missed opportunities to score.

“Turnovers hurt us and we gave up a few too many big plays on defense.”

Caddo got off to a good start, grabbing a 6-0 lead with a short Daniel Hawkins touchdown run in the first quarter and looked like it might add to it following a Colton Ledford interception. The Bruins however couldn’t cash the Maud miscue into points.

The hosts got on the board late in the period with a short scoring run to cap a drive and converted the two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.

That advantage was short-lived however as Caddo immediately answered with a 49-yard touchdown run by Hawkins before the end of the quarter to put the Bruins on top 12-8.

They held that lead until late in the second stanza when Maud punched in a touchdown with short pass to go up 16-12 at intermission.

Caddo had the response on the opening possession of the third period when Ledford connected with Steven Crawford for a 40-yard scoring strike and 18-16 lead.

The lead continued to see-saw back and forth with Maud responding on a touchdown pass of its own.

Ledford put the Bruins back on top 26-22 thanks to a one-yard touchdown plunge with 4:28 to play in the third stanza but Maud regained the advantage less than a minute later on a long touchdown pass.

After the wild third quarter flurry that amazingly proved to be the final points of the night as each defense took over with several stops and forcing critical turnovers.

“I’m proud of the way we played overall, we just have to work harder this week and get that first district victory next week,” Proctor stated.

The Bruins will get that chance against Macomb, which fell to 1-5 on the season with a 42-6 loss to Allen on Friday.

