Ducks Unlimited fundraiser brings out big crowd

While the middle of October often brings to mind the annual Red River Showdown in the Cotton Bowl between Oklahoma and Texas, Thursday evening it was ducks and geese that served as a common bond to draw hunting enthusiasts to Durant from both sides of the border stream.

That much seemed apparent on as a solid crowd gathered at the Choctaw Resort and Casino Event Center for the third annual fall fundraising dinner of the Durant Chapter of Ducks Unlimited.

With a great meal provided by Billy Sims Barbecue, the legendary OU running back now known for his 50-plus barbecue establishments in five states, the evening got off to an enthusiastic start as attendees dug into the mounds of smoked brisket, chicken and pork loin sitting on the serving table as a crowd of nearly 120 people filed through.

Following the meal, attention then turned to the fundraising portion of the event as master of ceremonies Stewart Hoffman, auctioneer Jody House and DU Regional Director Nathan Johnson led the crowd through the various raffles, special drawings, live auction and silent auction.

With a number of sporting art prints, decorative items, wildlife collectibles, hunting firearms, a large YETI Cooler, outdoor gear and some hunting and fishing trips, the night was deemed a success by the Durant DU committee members.

“We’re not sure how much money we’ve raised just yet, but it was a good banquet and I think we raised a good amount of money for DU,” said committee member Bobby Story. “Things are a little bit off this year in Oklahoma due to the oil industry and the economy being down a little, but overall, we think we had a good banquet on Thursday night.”

Story said that out of the 140 seats available at the event, there were only a couple of dozen chairs that were left vacant. He and other committee members considered that to be a big success in light of other crowd drawing events going on in Durant on the same evening.

“Last year, we won a big national award known as the Silver Award, which was given for increasing our fundraising in five different areas,” said Story. “That’s kind of a hard thing to win. But overall, I think everybody on our committee was really pleased with this year’s event.”

“I think we did really well,” he added.

While the local chapter is still young in the overall scheme of things, it has already proven to be one of the more successful chapters in the Sooner State. In fact, the Durant chapter has received additional national recognition for the group’s outstanding fundraising efforts over the past couple of years including the DU Pintail Award in 2014 and the DU Teal Award in 2015.

That sterling track record is made possible in part because of the hard work of committee members like Durant DU chairman Chris Dorman and others including Ryan Chapman, Ralph Houser, Shane Knight, Kyle McLemore, Bobby Story, Robert Story and Jackson Stuteville.

It is also made possible because of the support of Mallard Level Sponsors (Cherokee Communications); Pintail Level Sponsors (Gary Akin; Crown Lubricants-Larry Austin; Stuteville Chevrolet of Durant); and Teal Level Sponsors (Burrage Law Firm; Choctaw Resort & Casino; Dozer Worx; First United Bank & Trust; Dr. Mike Lee; Landmark Bank).

Others helping the Durant DU chapter achieve its fundraising goals this year include auction and raffle item donors like Chickasaw Pointe Golf Course; Jack and Vicki Mills; Charlie Bachman; Beau Butler; Quack Racks; Rolling Stone Ranch; and Reel Fishing Guide Service.

Monies raised by the local event go to support DU’s ongoing work of conserving, restoring and managing wetlands for North America’s various waterfowl species along with its other forms of wildlife.

All told, DU has conserved more than 13 million acres of habitat across the continent since beginning during the Dust Bowl Days of the late 1930s when duck populations plummeted to near all-time lows.

Since that time, habitat work done by the Memphis, Tenn. based conservation organization has included more than 37,915-acres of habitat in the state of Oklahoma alone, acreage that includes several projects here in Bryan County.

For more about the ongoing mission and work of Ducks Unlimited, please visit the organization’s Web site at http://www.ducks.org/ .

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

Auctioneer Jody House stirs the crowd up for another live auction bid at Thursday night's Durant Ducks Unlimited dinner. At the 3rd Annual Durant Ducks Unlimited dinner Thursday evening, there was plenty of hunting gear, sporting firearms and duck decoys available through raffles and special drawings.