Friday’s Prep Football Scores


By The Associated Press

Ada 33, Tecumseh 12

Adair 56, Wyandotte 14

Afton 54, Fairland 0

Allen 42, Macomb 6

Antlers 44, Panama 12

Ardmore 13, Altus 7

Arkoma 46, Watts 40

Beggs 50, Kellyville 21

Berryhill 42, Tulsa Webster 0

Bethany 35, Central 14

Bixby 62, Sapulpa 17

Blanchard 44, Cleveland 14

Bluejacket 2, Copan 0

Bridge Creek 28, Comanche 14

Bristow 29, Keys (Park Hill) 14

Broken Arrow 36, Westmoore 28

Carnegie 34, Alex 28

Casady 51, John Cooper, Texas 32

Cascia Hall 63, Miami 7

Cashion 16, Crescent 13

Catoosa 76, Vinita 7

Central High 52, Bray-Doyle 6

Chisholm 29, Alva 24

Choctaw 14, Midwest City 7

Christian Heritage Academy 35, Crooked Oak 14

Claremore 21, Bishop Kelley 7

Claremore Christian 48, Wilson 0

Clinton 41, Cache 21

Coalgate 48, Marietta 18

Collinsville 49, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 12

Commerce 68, Caney Valley 8

Cordell 42, Mangum 19

Corn Bible Academy 58, Southwest Covenant 38

Covington-Douglas 62, Regent Prep 52

Coweta 14, Shawnee 7

Coyle 48, Paoli 0

Cushing 40, Checotah 7

Cyril 56, Burns Flat-Dill City 6

Davenport 38, Wetumka 16

Davis 49, Stratford 22

Depew 48, Oaks 0

Destiny Christian 57, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 12

Dewar 56, Haileyville 6

Douglass 37, Bethel 7

Duncan 48, Western Heights 0

Durant 35, Tulsa East Central 6

El Reno 42, OKC Southeast 24

Elgin 21, Newcastle 0

Elmore City 32, Velma-Alma 16

Enid 45, Deer Creek 17

Eufaula 33, Muldrow 28

Fairview 48, Beaver 13

Fox 42, Ryan 6

Foyil 12, Quapaw 8

Gans 22, Cave Springs 6

Garber 40, Cherokee 20

Geary 72, Snyder 24

Gore 14, Central Sallisaw 6

Grandfield 46, Temple 0

Hartshorne 47, Valliant 0

Healdton 13, Rush Springs 7

Henryetta 36, Holdenville 30

Hobart 45, Frederick 14

Holland Hall 38, Chouteau-Mazie 14

Hollis 38, Sayre 0

Hominy 70, Porter Consolidated 12

Hooker 21, Thomas Fay Custer 14

Hugo 41, Spiro 34

Hulbert 34, Barnsdall 33

Jenks 59, Edmond Memorial 21

John Marshall 42, Anadarko 24

Jones 58, McLoud 14

Keota 52, Porum 6

Ketchum 42, Kansas 21

Kiefer 18, Summit Christian 0

Kingfisher 41, Chandler 7

Kingston 41, Tishomingo 0

Kremlin-Hillsdale 56, Balko 26

Laverne 56, Canton 0

Lawton 21, Stillwater 14

Lexington 20, Purcell 0

Lincoln Christian 75, Inola 59

Lindsay 33, Community Christian 7

Lone Grove 22, Dickson 0

Luther 22, Stroud 7

MacArthur 24, Del City 21, OT

Madill 63, Seminole 47

Mannford 43, Verdigris 35, OT

Maud 28, Caddo 26

Maysville 54, Strother 3

McAlester 36, Tulsa Edison 7

Meeker 60, OKC Northeast 0

Merritt 40, Hinton 14

Metro Christian 35, Fort Gibson 13

Minco 32, Crossings Christian School 7

Morrison 30, Drumright 0

Mounds 32, Woodland 14

Mount St. Mary 38, Blackwell 30

Muskogee 23, Booker T. Washington 7

Mustang 58, Edmond North 21

Noble 48, Glenpool 27

Norman North 49, Southmoore 21

OKC Patriots 2, Immanuel Lutheran 0

Okeene 35, Texhoma 28

Okemah 54, Haskell 6

Oklahoma Union 48, Chelsea 20

Okmulgee 36, Morris 14

Oologah 56, Grove 7

Pawhuska 17, Newkirk 6

Pawnee 48, Wellston 14

Perkins-Tryon 41, Oklahoma Centennial 25

Perry 28, Hennessey 20

Piedmont 34, Guymon 3

Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 56, Ringwood 7

Pocola 26, Warner 24

Poteau 71, Stilwell 43

Prague 42, Little Axe 14

Prue 52, South Coffeyville 26

Putnam West 42, Putnam City 10

Rejoice Christian School 76, Liberty 12

Ringling 45, Empire 0

Roland 53, Heavener 7

Sallisaw 40, Broken Bow 13

Sand Springs 56, Ponca City 35

Sasakwa 52, Bowlegs 0

Savanna 22, Quinton 20

Seiling 52, Waukomis 2

Sequoyah Tahlequah 26, Locust Grove 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 14, Sperry 7

Sharon-Mutual 98, Timberlake 52

Shattuck 62, Turpin 14

Skiatook 35, Memorial 22

Star Spencer 20, OKC U.S. Grant 14

Stigler 50, Idabel 29

Sulphur 48, Pauls Valley 21

Tahlequah 30, Pryor 6

Tipton 46, Cement 0

Tonkawa 40, Mooreland 0

Tuttle 43, Harrah 14

Tyrone 60, Buffalo 14

Union 51, Moore 3

Vian 52, Wewoka 21

Victory Christian 56, Colcord 0

Wagoner 55, McLain/TSST 0

Washington 57, Dibble 30

Waurika 50, Wilson 28

Wayne 63, Konawa 8

Waynoka 30, Boise City 6

Weatherford 47, Elk City 27

Webbers Falls 52, Bokoshe 0

Welch 36, Deer Creek-Lamont 32

Weleetka 60, Canadian 14

Westville 43, Jay 42, OT

Wilburton 13, Atoka 12

Woodward 37, Eisenhower 23

Wright Christian 49, Eagle Point Christian 0

Wynnewood 45, Oklahoma Christian Academy 22

Yale 28, Oklahoma Bible 14

