Southeastern hosts Northwestern air assault today

Coming off a last second loss a week ago, Southeastern returns home today to face one of the most prolific passing units in the country in Northwestern.

Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. at Paul Laird Field.

The Savage Storm will be looking to get back on track after seeing their three-game winning streak snapped in a 37-33 loss at Southwestern last Saturday as the Bulldogs scored in the waning seconds for their only lead of the game.

Even in the loss, Southeastern’s defense was still spectacular in the takeaway department, coming up with five turnovers. They are number one in all of Division 2 football nationwide this week with a +12 turnover ratio.

Red zone defense, which the Savage Storm had thrived suffered a bit, including the last scoring march which Southwestern was able to punch in for a touchdown. Southeastern is still 26th in the nation in defensive red zone efficiency however.

“We were still opportunistic with all the takeaways last week but our red zone defense just wasn’t very good,” head coach Bo Atterberry said. “A lot of that had to do with the third downs as well. We just couldn’t get them off the field on third down enough. That pretty much summed up the entire game. They were good on third downs and in the red zone and we weren’t.

“We had some opportunities but just left too many plays on the field. We just sputtered way too much in the red zone and had to settle for field goals. We’ve got to get back to where we were at before last week and punch those in when we have the chance.”

This week Southeastern will see a Ranger passing attack that is ranked at the top of the Great American Conference as well as very high nationally as well.

Senior quarterback Reid Miller will put it in the air frequently for the 2-3 Rangers. He averages right at 40 pass attempts per contest while completing 60 percent of those.

Miller’s 1,689 yards ranks seventh nationally through five games. He has also thrown 18 touchdown passes.

He has several targets but his favorite thus far has been Horatio Smith, who has 24 catches for 479 yards and six scores.

“They are going to throw it around – a lot,” Atterberry said. “We’ve got to be ready in the secondary and get stops on third down to get them off the field.

“Being able to run and control the football will help keep them off the field as well.”

Offensively the Savage Storm should have a chance to put up some big numbers this week against a Northwestern defense that ranks near the bottom of the Great American statistical categories.

Last week the rushing attack only managed 120 yards but a lot of that can also be attributed to a solid Southwestern defense that was focused on stopping the run. They still have two of the top rushers in the league with Devlon Wortham’s 558 yards and Ronnie Green’s 395.

With both teams capable of big offensive numbers, a shootout is entirely possible. The Rangers allow nearly 44 points per outing but are coming off their best performance in which they shut out East Central then entire second half on the way to a 42-26 victory last Saturday.

“There is just a lot of parity in this league,” Atterberry added. “You have got to come out ready to play every week or else you can get beat.

“Hopefully we can come out and start another winning streak today.”

Running back Ronnie Green breaks into the clear for a big gain during a recent contest. Southeastern will look to get its ground game in gear once again against Northwestern in a 2 p.m. kickoff today at Paul Laird Field. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_GreenRun.jpg Running back Ronnie Green breaks into the clear for a big gain during a recent contest. Southeastern will look to get its ground game in gear once again against Northwestern in a 2 p.m. kickoff today at Paul Laird Field. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat logo http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_SEimage.jpg logo Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat