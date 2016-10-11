Record-breaking Southeastern runs over Rangers, 55-34

There’s an old saying in sports that records are made to be broken. In a season that’s already been dotted with career record performances, Southeastern hit a record-breaking pinnacle on Saturday at Paul Laird Field.

Savage Storm running back Devlon Wortham shattered two long-time school records and the Southeastern offense rolled to a record rushing effort in a 55-34 Great American Conference win over Northwestern.

Wortham eclipsed Earnest Hunter’s Southeastern career rushing record with a 21-yard second quarter touchdown burst and now has 3,066 yards in his career. The senior also scored six rushing touchdowns to break the record of five that has been held by Harlan Fannin since 1922.

Not to be outdone, the Savage Storm offensive line paved the way for a whopping 443 yards on the ground to surpass the previous record of 421 set one year ago against Southern Nazarene. Wortham had 195 of those yards but wasn’t even the leading rusher as backfield mate Ronnie Green posted a career-high 220 yards on his 19 carries.

Needless to say those records should be around for a while – but are there to someday be broken.

“We needed the running game to come through today and keep the ball away from them as much as possible with the way they throw it around,” head coach Bo Atterberry said. “Our offensive line was clearing the way all day long. I’m proud of those guys. That’s where it all starts on both sides of the ball.

“Then when you have two guys in the backfield like Wortham and Green that complement each other so well it’s a luxury. They are able to both stay fresh and you could see they looked fast even in the second with 19 and 20 carries apiece.”

While they put up massive numbers for the game, it took a bit for the Southeastern offense to really get rolling and punch the ball in the end zone.

The Savage Storm got a Wortham 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 93-yard opening march but only managed a Joel Carlos 42-yard field goal over their next four possessions as Northwestern took a 14-10 lead.

After falling behind midway through the second stanza it took Southeastern just two minutes to take the lead for good when Wortham rumbled 21 yards to cap a 73-yard drive. They added another touchdown on an 11-yard pass from C.B. Cantwell to Kaymon Farmer just before the half for a 24-14 lead.

The hosts used more than eight and a half minutes off the third quarter clock during a 16-play, 81-yard march that culminated in another Wortham 1-yard touchdown for a 31-14 advantage.

Northwestern’s quick strike offense narrowed the gap to just 40-34 with 9:34 left in the fourth quarter but Southeastern responded in just one play when Wortham bolted 50 yards to paydirt, padding the lead to double figures for good.

While the Rangers notched 401 total yards in the contest, Southeastern’s defense did a tremendous job most of the day against a passing attack that was the most prolific in the conference and 7th in the nation coming into the contest. Quarterback Reid Miller came into Saturday averaging 338 yards passing an outing but was held to 230 yards through the air and sacked seven times.

“Our defensive staff did a great job of getting them ready,” Atterberry added. “We only gave up a handful of offensive plays in 67 snaps, which is outstanding against an offense as explosive as they were. Those guys got after the quarterback and came up with some big stops for us.”

Now 4-2 and right back in the thick of the conference race, the Savage Storm face another big assignment this week when they visit league-leading and nationally-ranked Harding University.

The Bison forced six turnovers and smashed fifth-ranked and previously unbeaten Henderson State, 35-3, on Saturday.

“We go back on the road to try and do something nobody outside of our locker room will probably believe can be done this week against the second nationally ranked opponent we have faced,” Atterberry commented. “It’s going to be a huge challenge but we have to work hard this week to get ready for them.”

Senior Devlon Wortham turns the corner on this 21-yard touchdown run that eclipsed the school career rushing record previously held by Earnest Hunter. Wortham also broke a 94-year old school record with six rushing touchdowns in the 55-34 Savage Storm win over Northwestern. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_WorthamRecord.jpg Senior Devlon Wortham turns the corner on this 21-yard touchdown run that eclipsed the school career rushing record previously held by Earnest Hunter. Wortham also broke a 94-year old school record with six rushing touchdowns in the 55-34 Savage Storm win over Northwestern.

Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat Defensive linemen Damarius Lavender (90) and Andrew McBeth (92) celebrate after one of Southeastern’s seven quarterback sacks of Northwestern quarterback Reid Miller on Saturday afternoon. The Savage Storm notched a 55-34 victory. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_LavenderSack.jpg Defensive linemen Damarius Lavender (90) and Andrew McBeth (92) celebrate after one of Southeastern’s seven quarterback sacks of Northwestern quarterback Reid Miller on Saturday afternoon. The Savage Storm notched a 55-34 victory. Kevin Farr | Durant Daily Democrat