Southeastern dominant in home rodeo finish

Southeastern capped its home rodeo with a dominating weekend performance where the women took home the top spot while the men finished second.

The win moves the Savage Storm women into first place in the Central Plains region team standings, while the men moved up into second in the regional standings.

SE won both all-around titles, with Shelby Whiting dominating the women’s events by winning two of the three event titles, while Wyatt Muggli took home the men’s all-around championship.

The Storm qualified four to the short-go in the goat tying competition, with Whiting turning in a 7.7 in the first round to finish third before following up with a 7.8 on Saturday to win the finals and the average.

Kylee Bennett entered the competition as the regional leader in goat tying and won the long go with a time of 7.4, but clocked a 9.4 in the finals to finish eighth in the round and the average.

Lainey Cooper reached her second-straight short go in the goat tying after finishing sixth with an 8.2. Her 9.1 was good for sixth in the short go and she finished eighth in the average.

ShiAnn Henderson opened with a 7.9 in the first round to place fourth, but a tough goat in the finals would leave her with a 9.8 in the finals.

Whiting led a trio of finals qualifiers in the breakaway roping as she turned in a first round best 2.6 to qualify for the finals as the event leader. She clocked a 4.6 in the finals, needing a 4.8 to win the title, and was able to take home her second event championship.

Kassidy Rasberry posted an eighth place finish in the long go with a time of 3.5. She answered with a 4.3 in the finals to climb up to a third place finish.

Bennett would reach the finals after a 3.3 in the first round qualified her in seventh place, but an illegal catch on her calf in the finals would take her out of the average.

Cierra Chapman clocked a 16.51 in the barrel racing long go to win the round and followed up with a 16.8 in the short go to finish second in the round, but her time was still good enough to take home the average championship.

Whiting qualified for her third short-go with a time of 16.96 in the first round which was good for fifth. She followed up with a 17.45 in the finals which was fifth in the round and placed her fifth in the average.

On the men’s side Muggli was able to take home the all-around title thanks first to his second place finish in the team roping along with a sixth place finish in the tie down roping.

He teamed with Panhandle State’s Peyton Holiday in the team roping and clocked a 7.7 in the first round to finish fourth before turning in a 7.8 in the finals to place second in the round and second in the average.

He was the lone SE roper in the tie down and clocked an 11.8 to finish 10th in the opening round and followed it up with a 13.1 in the short go which was good for sixth in the round and seventh in the average.

Brody Braden and Kolton White also had a great weekend in the team roping, finishing second in the first round with a run of 7.3, following it up with a time of 10.1 in the finals which was good for third in the round and third in the average.

Denver Berry was SE’s lone short-go qualifier in the steer wrestling after posting a 5.8 in the first round to qualify fifth before finish up with a 4.5 to finish second in the finals and second in the average.

Wyatt Rogers reached the short-go in the bull riding after a first round ride of 73. He followed up with a ride of 79 in the finals to finish second place in the bull riding for the weekend.

Cole Pacheco qualified seventh in the saddle bronc competition after posting a score of 62 points, but recovered well with a finals ride of 73 which was good for third in the round and third in the average.

Tyler Miles split 4th/5th in the first round with a ride of 65, and closed with a 68 to split 5th/6th in the short go and split 5th/6th in the average.

Trey Thomas qualified in the bareback riding with a 59 which was good for ninth, but was bucked in the short-go to take him out of the average.

Pacheco advanced in 10th after a 29 in the opening round after his horse took a fall in the first round, but was scored a no time in the finals after he was marked with a penalty for touching the horse with his free hand which also took him out of the average.

Southeastern will be back in action Oct. 20-22 when it travels to Stillwater for the Oklahoma State Rodeo.

Matt Thomas is the Sports Information Director at Southeastern

Sophomore ShiAnne Henderson had a terrific score of 7.9 on this goat tying run during the Southeastern Invitational Rodeo this weekend. It was a big weekend for the host Savage Storm with the women placing first and the men second overall.