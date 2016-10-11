Lady Lions 4th, Lions 7th in Owasso Meet

In what could very well be a preview of upcoming regional competition, the Durant varsity Lady Lions took fourth and the Lions placed seventh against Class 5A competition at the rugged Owasso Cross Country Invitational at Mohawk Park.

In the varsity girls race, Durant finished seventh overall and was fourth behind number one Claremore, fourth Bishop Kelley and sixth Collinsville of the 5A competitors with 138 runners competing overall in the 5A and 6A race.

Leading the way for Durant was Jacy Springer, who was 32nd in a personal best time of 22:09, and Jenny Terron, 33rd also in a personal best 22:10.

The Lady Lions also got solid finishes from Regan Ramos, who was 35th at 22:13 and Kylee Reed, claiming 54th in 22:54. Adrian Tucker was 61st at 23:16, Catie McCraw finished 73rd in 23:54 and Val Orozco checked in 78th in 24:09.

“Our girls competed really well,” Coach Amanda Reynolds said. “Jacy Springer and Jenny Terron had great runs which resulted in their personal best times.

“We’ve been battling a few injuries, but our times are better at this point in the year than last, so I’m praying we can get healed and have our peak performances during regionals and state.”

Durant’s varsity boys were just behind 5A challengers Claremore, Glenpool, Bishop Kelley and Collinsville in the race that included 145 runners.

Senior Jose Vazquez medaled with another strong time of 17:32 for 18th place individually to pace the Lions.

Other varsity finishers were Cody Hicks, taking 72nd in 19:33; Dominic Wynn, checking in 74th at 19:48; Caden Orlando, placing 75th in 19:50; J.D. Youngblood, finishing 98th at 20:41; Nick Orozco, 113th in 21:27; and Jessie Barker, 117th in 21:42.

“The boys did well,” Reynolds commented. “We are a young and fairly inexperienced team, but they get better with each race. Jose Vazquez and Caden Orlando have been running well this year and freshman Cody Hicks has really stepped up becoming one of our top runners.

“Overall, the boys times are ahead of schedule from last year. We have about 15 runners on both girls and boys teams that are battling for the top 12 positions. This is a good problem to have though.”

Durant had a terrific second place finish in the 5A division for JV girls sparked by medalist Cassie Bisson, who was 13th in 23:47 for the 155-participant race.

Kendall Cordell added a 26th place showing of 24:41, Jennifer Monroy notched 35th in 24:54 and Madilyn Rhynes was 42nd at 25:22.

Other Lady Lion competitors included Morgan Patrick, 61st in 25:48; Kenslie Clark, 78th at 26:50; Evelyn Wilkerson, 82nd in 27:10; Tristan Hart, 85th in 27:20; Carlie Cordell, 93rd in 28:07; Abigail Austin, 98th at 28:18; Cinthia Terron, 104th in 29:10; and Makenna Lehr, 152nd at 36:30.

With more than 200 runners competing in the JV boys race, Durant took fifth in the 5A team standings.

Top finishers for the Lions were Dakota Wallace, taking 37th in 20:19; Bentley Shattuck, 43rd at 20:29; Jose Hernandez, 51st with a personal best 20:33; Isaias Polanco, 55th with a personal best 20:41; and Connor Hall, 56th in 20:41.

Other DHS placers were Dillon Bachmann, 86th in 21:52; Alex Stacy, 100th at 22:24; Samuel Brown, 113th in 22:47; Noe Villegas, 121st at 23:14; James Ratliff, 127th in 23:33 (personal best); Alex Shastid, 135th in 23:58; Blake Burkhalter, 147th, in 24:51; Stephen Marcum, 172nd at 26:23; Seth Wilson, 173rd in 26:25; Aaron Latham, 186th in 27:49; Peyton Hayes, 191st at 29:26; Timothy Aliazas, 193rd in 30:13; and Blaine Bonham, 194th with a personal best 30:30.

Next up for the high school Lions is the Class 5A regional meet on Saturday, October 22.

A host of Durant Lady Lions were in the thick of the pack during the prestigious Owasso Invitational at Mohawk Park. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_CrossGirls.jpg A host of Durant Lady Lions were in the thick of the pack during the prestigious Owasso Invitational at Mohawk Park.