Lady Lions look to make history in state tourney

For the sixth time in school history and third year in a row the Durant Lady Lions head to the Class 5A state softball tournament Thursday looking to make history.

Durant has never reached the state semifinals but will try to accomplish that feat when they face powerhouse Carl Albert in the opening round at 1:30 on ASA Hall of Fame Stadium’s Field 4.

The Lady Lions do have a pair of state tourney victories to their credit in 1999 and 2003 under coach Kent Pickens but both those events were in a double elimination format so Durant never reached the game to advance to the title tilt.

This year’s Lady Lions have amassed a sensational 34-5 record against a rugged schedule that looks to have them prepped and ready for the challenge after opening round losses to eventual champ Chickasha as well as Deer Creek the past two years.

“We are prepared and eager to accept the challenge that lay ahead of us,” head coach Aaron Mullens commented. “We look forward to representing the softball community of southeastern Oklahoma and the community of Durant.

“Our team is extremely excited to have the opportunity to be still playing this late in the season. We appreciate all the kind words of encouragement and support that our school and the community have given to us.”

Carl Albert is no stranger to success or the state tournament with five state championships in school history, the most recent coming in 2013. They enter the state tournament with a glossy 34-3 record and have also faced a very challenging slate. The Lady Titans’ three losses only came to Republic (Missouri), Southmoore and Deer Creek.

Offensive production has been Carl Albert’s strong point, scoring five runs or more in all but three contests all season.

The Lady Lions counter with an offense that averages 8.4 runs per game while hitting a blistering .439 as a team. Senior Destinee Lewis leads the way with a .516 average, 11 home runs and 40 RBI. Haley Morgan, Shayla Harper and Tristyn Hamilton are also each batting over .500 for the season.

In the circle Sydney Hampton has put up incredible numbers while posting a 32-3 pitching record. She has a miniscule 0.81 earned run average with 188 strikeouts and just 32 walks in 172-plus innings.

A victory Thursday would have the Lady Lions in the semifinals at noon Friday against either Collinsville or El Reno.

“The hay is in the barn now,” Mullens summed up. “We are going to play loose, relaxed and enjoy every moment. However, an occasional three-run home would be nice.”

Contact Kevin Farr at 580-634-2161 or kfarr@durantdemocrat.com

logo http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_lion_large-1.jpg logo Durant heads to the Class 5A state softball tournament for the third straight year starting Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Lady Lions battle Carl Albert in the opening round at 1:30 at Hall of Fame Stadium. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DurantSoft.jpg Durant heads to the Class 5A state softball tournament for the third straight year starting Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Lady Lions battle Carl Albert in the opening round at 1:30 at Hall of Fame Stadium.