Five Tips for Fall Bass Fishing

When most anglers think of fishing at 89,000-acre Lake Texoma, they think of striper fishing.

And for good reason, since the big two-state reservoir is among the best freshwater striped bass fisheries in the nation.

But for Texoma angler Chris Bobo of Denison, he thinks of fishing for the reservoir’s black bass species: the largemouth, the smallmouth and the spotted bass.

Bobo, a competitive tournament angler with several good finishes on his resume, spends as much time as possible on Texoma during the fall months.

Why is that?

Because he is more than anxious to capitalize on some of the year’s best fishing action as the sluggish ways of summertime bass give way to the frantic action of mid to late fall.

Interested in getting into some of that Texoma fall bass fishing action for yourself?

To do that, Bobo gives the following autumn bass angling tips.

First, he says that when the water temperatures dip below 75 degrees — which should be happening just about any day now — Texoma’s bass will be putting on the feed bag.

On Texoma, that means that the bass will be putting away the aquatic groceries like threadfin shad and the occasional gizzard shad or panfish.

Why? To prepare for the coming cold weather and cold water of wintertime and the low metabolism rates that such cold will bring to gamefish.

Second, Bobo advises using fast moving baits like crankbaits and spinnerbaits that target the upper portion of the water column and mimic the movements and colors of threadfin shad and the other baitfish that bass will opportunistically feed upon.

To match the hatch, so to speak, the Denison angler recommends Bomber and H2O Express crankbaits in shad-colored patterns along with Strike King crankbaits in the Sexy Shad color.

The third fall bass fishing tip that Bobo gives is for anglers to remember that fishing — especially in the fall months — is always a changing game.

That means that anglers should be prepared to do more than just beat the bank’s visible cover.

That includes targeting submerged brush piles, underwater humps, points that drop off and the backs of creek channels where shallow water quickly falls into deep water.

Such targets will also include a few hard to spot features that can only be discovered with plenty of lake map reading, sonar graphing and on-the-water fishing experience.

To Bobo’s trio of tips, I’ll add a couple more for fall bass catching action at Texoma.

And the first of those is this – start at the mouths of main lake creeks and work your way towards the middle and back of the creeks as the autumn season deepens.

Why? Because bass will be following schools of shad as the baitfish make a similar move towards the back end of creeks.

Put simply, for fall fishing success, find and follow the bait. Because that’s where bass will tend to be during the second half of October and on through November.

Which leads to my last tip — if you’re not catching bass in the fall months, keep covering water until you do.

Why? Because as the water temps fall down through the 60s over the next few weeks, bass will be active and hungrily feeding.

And where you catch one bass, you should catch several more in fairly short order.

Put these autumn bass fishing tips into your tackle bag for this weekend, and you might be the one catching a serious case of fall bass fishing fever at Lake Texoma.

Even as you catch one chunky autumn bass after another.

Lynn Burkhead is Senior Writer for the Outdoor Channel, World Fishing Network and Sportsman Channel and lives in Denison, Texas

While the month of October means bowhunting season for white-tailed deer to many, for Chris Bobo of Denison it means some of the year’s most enjoyable fishing on Lake Texoma. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_FallBassPhoto.jpg While the month of October means bowhunting season for white-tailed deer to many, for Chris Bobo of Denison it means some of the year’s most enjoyable fishing on Lake Texoma.