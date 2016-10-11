Jackson battles for featherweight title Friday night

It’s been a grueling eight and a half months of waiting and training for Durant native Damon Jackson since a controversial draw in Ultimate Fighting Competition against Levan Makashvili back on January 30 in Newark, New Jersey.

The wait finally ends on Friday night as Jackson steps foot back in the Octagon in his adopted hometown of Dallas to battle for the Legacy MMA Featherweight championship, a title held in 2014 before relinquishing when he moved to the UFC.

“I am definitely ready,” Jackson said this week. “It’s obviously been a while. The longest I have gone without actually competing so I’m definitely ready to get back out there and get after it.”

After making his mark with an unbeaten run through Bellator and Legacy competition, the former Durant High School All-State wrestler found mixed success in three UFC fights, the most recent being the January fight that most observers felt Jackson had won but judges ruled it a draw. Little did anyone know that Jackson had competed in that fight with a broken toe, which he kept on the down low.

Playing the waiting game fights was the toughest part for the former Durant Lion, who returns to Legacy on a three-fight deal that should see him get plenty of competition over the next six months, starting with Friday’s fight against Kevin Aguilar from Longview, Texas at The Bomb Factory in Dallas.

“It’s always good to come back to your roots,” Jackson said. “I knew I could compete in UFC but the fights just weren’t coming around that frequently. I decided to step back into Legacy to get very active and get more experience that I have been missing the last few months. I’m looking to bounce back after a little down time but I feel like I can fight with anybody in my weight class.

“I’ve been training on my technique twice a day and the last few months have really been putting in a lot of work on my boxing skills. Everybody knows my wrestling background so I’m trying to expand my game. It’s not only about the finish, you have to go out and put on a show in this business. I’ve done a bunch of work on my conditioning and hope to put it on display in this fight. I want to show everybody that I am more than just a wrestler.”

Jackson, who is more known for his nickname “The Leech”, faces an opponent with a similar record in Aguilar, who has also lost only once in his professional career while earning the moniker “The Angel of Death” because of his jujutsu and submission background. If you’re into comparing opponents, Aguilar’s lone defeat came at the hands of the same fighter that Jackson defeated in his last Legacy competition.

“He has put together some really good wins in his weight class,” Jackson said of his Friday opponent. “With his jujutsu background I think we will come in and be aggressive trying to get a takedown. I just have to take advantage of his weaknesses and put pressure on him to see what he’s got.”

With a good performance this week, Jackson is looking at an opportunity to compete for the lightweight championship in December or January.

“I’d like to put on about 10 more pounds and fight at lightweight,” he said. “Everybody makes a big deal about cutting weight and I’m a firm believer in fighting at your natural weight. There are new rules coming in soon that will limit people’s ability to cut weight because they are going to have to pass hydration tests to compete.

“If everything goes well I hope to be fighting for the lightweight title as well soon.”

Friday’s Legacy Championship fights will be televised live on AXS TV, which can be found at Channel 340 on DirecTV and Channel 167 on DISH.

Durant native and former Lion All-Stater Damon Jackson returns to action in a fight for the Legacy MMA featherweight championship on Friday night in Dallas. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_JacksonPhoto.jpg Durant native and former Lion All-Stater Damon Jackson returns to action in a fight for the Legacy MMA featherweight championship on Friday night in Dallas.