McAlester putting up eye-popping numbers

While they have uncharacteristically struggled at times this season, the McAlester Buffaloes are still the McAlester Buffaloes.

That means the district favorite and current league leader is right where they have been much of the last several years – right around the top of the district title chase.

The Buffaloes opened the season with a 27-24 loss at Bartlesville and then were hammered by Class 6A Division II top-ranked Muskogee, 51-13. Since then though they have won four straight contests, including 50-point offensive explosions against Noble and Shawnee. McAlester outscored Noble, 51-24, and outlasted Shawnee, 54-53, in double overtime on the road.

With an offense loaded with offensive weapons at the skill positions, the Buffs have struggled at time moving the ball because of a very young offensive line, which is down two starters to injuries since the beginning of the season.

It hasn’t hurt the statistical numbers much however as quarterback Braden Parker has thrown for an eye-popping 1,277 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing more than 58 percent of his passes (86 of 148). A school record eight touchdowns and 462 of those yards came in the Shawnee victory.

Parker has several capable targets, but the top two statistically are Brayden Klusak (16 catches for 398 yards and 5 TDs) and Sean Bryant (36 catches, 366 yards and 6 TDs).

Klusak is sporting several Division 1 scholarship offers, including Wyoming and Washington State.

Don’t think passing is all the Buffaloes do though. In fact, their offensive numbers are nearly split right down the middle with 1,143 yards rushing as well while averaging more than 403 yards per contest.

Deon Smith has rushed for 480 yards and two scores while Mike Redway has chipped in 404 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, McAlester’s statistics have suffered some thanks to the the 51- and 53-point totals put up by Muskogee and Shawnee.

They are giving up 422 yards per game with 1,315 of that on the ground and 1,216 through the air.

You have to watch for defensive end Graham Eaton (who has several scholarship offers) with six quarterbacks sacks on the season with linebacker Austin Vilar contributing four sacks.

Klusak and Matt Dombek have accounted for two interceptions apiece.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 Friday night at Paul Laird Field.

Adrian O’Hanlon III from the McAlester News-Capital contributed to this story.