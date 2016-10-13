Harper takes Vyve Player of Week honors

SHAWNEE — Durant senior running back Tre Harper was named Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week for his spectacular play in the Lions 35-6 win over Tulsa East Central Friday night.

Harper sparked the Lion offense with 267 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries as Durant easily cruised by the Cardinals in Tulsa. On the year Harper has 873 yards rushing.

The Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week is presented to the player who most exemplifies competition, teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship for his high school team each Friday night.

For week six, that player is Durant’s Tre Harper.

“We are proud to serve our communities, and proud of the communities we serve,” said Diane Quennoz, Vyve SVP, Marketing and Customer Experience. “And we are proud of this week’s Friday Night Vyve Player of the Week, Tre Harper for his play on the field, and for representing Durant, and the Durant Lions this week.”

Tre Harper http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_TreHarper-mug.jpg Tre Harper